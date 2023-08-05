When Ojokoro Council Joined Forces With Ngos To Discuss Climate Change

Climate change is a major issue that has been mainstreamed into global discourse by relevant stakeholders across the world considering what has been accepted at its significant negative impact on humanity.

Though the issue has not received the needed attention from officials of state, it is nevertheless becoming a phenomenon that is not being ignored, thanks to the series of advocacy actions being carried out by different civil society groups in the country.

One of such groups is a Lagos based organisation, the Centre for 21st Century Issues which has been knocking the doors of government at all tiers to help develop the necessary action plans in the areas of waste management which is a major part of the surge.

Also part of the event as partners who facilitated the event were the Connected Advocacy (CA) and International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI). During one of its programmes, the centre recently partnered the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area to raise awareness at the grassroots on the problem after which the management of the council resolved to set up a waste sorting facility.

The objective of the initiative was to helping residents of the council become valuable stakeholders in the waste management chain with a view to helping residents generate sustainable income in the waste management chain. The initiative tagged ‘Raising Awareness Against Net Zero (RANTZ) Nigeria Campaign’ was on the premises of the council with top leadership of Ojokoro council in attendance.

Leading others was the Chairman of the LCDA, Mr. Hameed Idowu-Tijani (HID), who after the event pledged to install a bottle sorting centre and plastic recycling plant within the next three months. Anchored by Ms. Titi Akosa who is the Executive Director of Centre for 21st Century Issues, a lot of grounds were covered as the workshop ultimately raised the needed awareness on the impact of climate change on health, people and environment and enjoined participants to have a behavioral change.

While making reference to a World Bank report of 130 million additional people to be pushed into poverty as a result of the scourge, Tijani stated that it was imperative that the council join forces with other like minded organisations to mitigate this challenge for sustainability and prosperity of the council.

Speaking to newsmen after the two-hour long event, the council boss disclosed that there were plans to ensure that the council becomes resilient in flood prevention, agricultural land use and disaster management. According to him, the passionate calls by his constituents who attended the workshop just show that they now understood the dangers in the scourge.

This sentiment was also echoed by the Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Omogbo- lahan Gaji who was represented by the Director of Climate Change and Environmental Planning, Mr. Michael Bankole. In his presentation, Bankole listed three dangers of Climate Change to include Bad Health, Deficient Environment and More expenses.

He however, also listed three benefits of transitioning to Net Zero to include, clean air, reduction in pollution activities and tree planting; green jobs, adding that Net Zero activities provide high and low skilled jobs that don’t require much training.

The environmentalist specifically mentioned the need for energy conservation and a transition to renewable energy as one of the key benefits to ensure better sustainable growth. He also disclosed that the ministry was in the process of designing a strategy that would enable residents to pick up their required solar energy solutions under comfortable payment terms.

“We can’t wish Climate Change away”, says Akosa. We need to sensitize the people so they know the impacts of their actions, what they cause and how to change for our collective good. On measurable impact, Ms Akosa, stated that strategies have already been put in place to ensure that the outcomes of the awareness campaign would be implemented.

In the end, there was vociferous interest expressed by participants at the end of the presentations; as remarks by the different community leaders and participants called for an immediate installation not just of one recycling plant but multiple collection points.