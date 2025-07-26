When Obidients Movement Used Obi’s Birthday To Touch Base With Lagos Residents

They did what many thought and still think is impossible by defeating the well-entrenched political structure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos during the last general election when their principal, Mr. Peter Obi trounced the incumbent president in his home base of Lagos.

But for some reasons, the lost the subsequent governorship election to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu had to rally members of his party to stage a comeback two weeks after.

That feat indeed proved that the once impregnable fortress of President Tinubu can actually be breached if the political gladiators who opposing ideas can organize themselves and come together, they can effect the needed change to the current status quo.

No doubt, the Obidients Movement using the platform of the Labour Party (LP) gave the ruling tendency in Lagos the run for their money in terms of fierce political contestation, a scenario it (the APC) has never seen before.

Since then, nothing much has been heard of the activities of the Obidients Movement in Lagos until last Saturday when they came out in their numbers to celebrate their mentor and leader, Peter Obi who on that day clocked 64th.

Strategically, the series of events took place in locations within the three senatorial districts making up the state and the all came out in their members gaily dressed and draped in the insignia depicting their movement.

Members stormed the four locations namely, FESTAC, Ikeja, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa to celebrate their leader whom they described as an epitome of good governance and honesty.

To mark the day, series of events were carried out but Saturday Telegraph joined the Ikeja train at the popular Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, opposite Police College where they staged a peaceful walk, visited orphanage centres as well as reaching out to the poor and the vulnerable in their area.

On hand to speak with the media on the essence of the event was a chieftain, Mr. Seyi Akinde who stated that the day was aimed at not only reaching out to the people but to also touch base with them by showing compassion an empathy considering the poor economic situation within the country.

“Today is the day that was declared for us to do community service, reach out to the less privileged, Nigerians who are going through untold hardship.

“So we came together as a community, as a movement to give back to the society. So we’ve been to places, motherless homes, we went on the streets to celebrate the common Nigerians, to give them food, to encourage people that there is hope for this country,” Akinde stated.

According to him, those who came to be part of the event that dragged through a whole day include members from places such as Agege, Ikeja, Iyana-Ipaja, Mushin and Kosofe met in Ikeja while those who took part in the Ibeju-Lekki area were drawn from Ibeju, Lekki, Epe, Ikorodu and their immediate environs.

The other third center which is located FESTAC Town saw delegates from Amuwo-Odofin, Badagry, Ojo, and also communities located Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

Commenting further on the event, Akinde said, “So the exercise we’ve taken today, we had a road walk from here, passed through the whole of Ikeja, to Opebi, and we came back here.

“There’s a medical outreach currently going on, where people have access to medical health care, and they have access to insurance, where they get health insurance that allows them to get treated for basic health care.

“So we’ve also reached out to several other groups. We’ve been to a motherless school to give them gifts. One around Ikeja, I can’t remember the name, but also we reached out to destitute,” he said.

On his impression of the exercise, Akinde said, “A lot of people are on the streets. Young people who are out there, we gave them food, gave them drinks, and encouraged them. And we came back here to end the medical outreach, which was sponsored by GRB, under their Lagos initiative.

“So that’s exactly what we’ve done today. So can you tell us the kind of response you’ve gotten, or feedback you’ve gotten from all these efforts? The feedback we’ve gotten today is that Nigerians are saying that they appreciate Peter Obi.

“They believe in the mission of a new Nigeria which is possible, and that they are standing with each shoulder to shoulder. And by 2027, that they believe that the dream that started in 2023, that we will get it right, and Nigeria will walk once again.”