When Niger Delta Stakeholders Gathered In Yenagoa For Constitutional Review

Right from 1999 when Nigeria kick started her experimentation with another democratic era, the Fourth Republic in the series since its Independent in 1960, there have been agitations for constitutional review and even jettisoning of the 1999 Constitution for an utterly new one. This was signposted by the 2014 National Conference (CONFAB) then under the Presidency of former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

That confab then brought together people from different parts of the country, including youths, women, physically challenged and civil society organisations.

However, the recommendations of the confab and other gatherings that followed suit subsequently never saw the light of the day except for the constitutional amendments that was initiated by the National Assembly. The first substantive amendments to the 1999 Constitution were carried out in 2010 by the Sixth National Assembly.

These amendments, known as the First, Second, and Third Alterations, were passed during the 2007-2011 legislative period. Subsequent amendments were made in 2017 and 2023. Again, the National Assembly, during the 10th Assembly, has embarked on another constitutional review that will hopefully lead to amendments once the entire processes are undertaken successfully.

To this end, the proposed amendments are presently subjected to public reviews and hearings across the six geo-political zones of the country, with the different stakeholders taking turns to present their views on the various sections slated for amendments by the national lawmakers. As part of this process, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri hosted the South South Centre A Committee, which gathered at the state capital, Yenagoa, recently to deliberate on the constitution review and chart a way forward.

Additional LGAs

At the programme held at the Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State requested for the creation of 25 additional local government areas to the eight existing ones in the state. Speaking for Bayelsa State, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Biriyai Dambo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who presented the state’s position at the public hearing organised by the South South Centre A (comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo) of the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), maintained that creating new councils in the state had become necessary as the extant local government areas were over-populated with some having more than 150 communities.

The state also contended that it had the resources to fund the proposed councils, which were created by the House of Assembly in line with Section 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The state’s position equally included review of the local government system and local government autonomy, review of the exclusive and legislative list, electoral reforms to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as judicial reforms.

Restructuring

Bayelsa also canvassed full control of all natural resources located onshore and offshore of the federating states and that 40 per cent tax is paid to the Federal Government while states retain 60 per cent of the revenue from their resources. This, the state said, was based on the principles of fiscal federalism.

The state called for the establishment of State Police, stating that it will strengthen the capacity of states to fight crime and provide adequate security. It also noted that the agitation for State Police was in the spirit of true federalism and that Nigeria was ripe for state policing.

Diri: Recognition of fundamental rights

Speaking at the event, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said the cornerstone of any robust democracy lies in the fundamental right of the citizens to amend the constitution that laid the foundation of their governance. He stated that a review of the constitution ensures that it is not a static document, but rather a dynamic instrument that evolves in response to the changing needs and aspirations of the populace.

Diri stressed that the crux of the demands of Bayelsa State was a firm commitment to the establishment of a federal system and structure that was; “genuinely just, equitable, responsive, and demonstrably dedicated to the holistic development of not just the state or the Niger Delta region but also the Nigerian federation.”

He further stated that the people of Bayelsa were desirous that: “Historical injustices related to the inequitable allocation of resources, alongside the glaring disparities in the creation and distribution of local government areas were corrected.

Women groups

Women groups from Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states in their presentation called for the passage of the Reserve Seat Bill for Women before the National Assembly.

The women groups, including the National Women Society of Nigeria and the Teach/TOD Foundation, led by its South South Coordinator, Ebi Timi Alaibe Elezieabya, insisted that the Reserve Seats Bill for Women currently before the 10th National Assembly represents a critical constitutional amendment aimed at addressing the long standing gender imbalance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Elezieabya stated that women constitute 50.2 per cent of the national population, yet they remain underrepresented across all levels of government. She pointed out that the bill seeks to amend House Bill 1349 of the 1999 constitution to create additional legislative seats reserved for women to enhance gender balance if passed.

She also added that the proposed implementation timetable after the bill is passed after the current legislative cycle and subject to a 16 years review clause. Elezieabya further called on the states and national legislators, regardless of party or personal belief, to recognise the fact that supporting the bill is not a partisan act but a patriotic one.

She said: “During the 2023 elections, only 3.6 per cent of seats in the National Assembly were occupied by women, placing Nigeria in the 177th position out of the 181 countries in global female parliamentary representation.

According to her: “If the bill is passed and signed into law, one seat reserved for women per state and the FCT will total 37 seats, one seat reserved in the House of Representative for women per state and FCT will total 37 seats. Three seats reserved for women per each state House of Assembly and one from each Senatorial zone will total 108 seats.

“This is a temporary measure to address structural imbalance and ensure inclusive governance in Nigeria. This intervention is not only a political reform, it is a restorative measure rooted in the principles of democratic inclusion, gender equality and human rights.

“Your vote can change the course of history; stand on the right side of justice, inclusion and progress. Pass the Reserved Seats Bill without delay. We have the research, we have the stories, we have the numbers and now we have the will.”

Democratic institutions

Other civil society groups at the gathering also made submissions as the National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) threw its weight behind the recommendations for constitutional amendments on electoral reforms, local government autonomy and promotion of citizen engagement.

The National Director of the NCSCN, South-South zone, Alabo Nengi James (OON), in his presentation, called on the National Assembly to provide expert recommendations for constitutional amendments that will enhance the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process and grant full autonomy to local governments.

James noted that the memorandum from the NCSCN is supported by over 500 civil society organisations across the federation registered with the group and adopted a comprehensive and thorough stakeholders consultation to arrive at a final document representing collective expectations.

NCSCN called for the promotion of citizen participation and the strengthening of democratic institutions to fast track development of the nation and bring the dividend of democracy to the people.

The group also called for the empowerment of marginalised groups including women, youths, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable institutions. The group called for the amendment of section 153(01) (f) and the relevant parts of the constitution to further strengthen INEC’s independence and financial autonomy.

They also called for the amendment of section 52 and other relevant sections to mandate the use of technology to enhance transparency, reduce electoral disputes and ensure timely declaration of results. Also, they called for the review of laws that have to do with voters’ registration and identification and issues bothering on campaign finance regulations.

The group cited issues of the elections of local government officials, operational autonomy to council executives, accountability, and transparency by officials of the local government councils. NCSCN promised to work with the House of Representatives’ committee on constitution review to ensure that the proposed amendments reflect the aspirations and needs of Nigerians.

“We advocate for policies and provisions that promote social justice, equity and human rights. There is the need to amend section 162 of the constitution to ensure direct allocation of funds from the Federation Account to local government and bypassing the state government to enhance proper autonomy,” it added.

Rep’s promise

Chairman of the South South Centre A Committee and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, said every document submitted will be carefully reviewed and presented to the full Constitution Review Committee before it would be presented on the floor of the House.

Ihonvbere stated that the stakeholders’ engagement would make Nigeria better, more democratic and inclusive as democracy is participatory and accommodating of every view.