When Multiple Varsities Become More Of Burden Than Blessing To A State

The recent signing of the Student Loan Bill by President Bola Tinubu and the removal of fuel subsidy has brought with it many challenges in various sectors of the economy, especially the education sector. Many institutions, both government and private, are reacting to the challenge by increasing various charges in institutions. In this piece, OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN, takes a deeper look at Ogun State, unarguably the state with the highest number of higher institutions in the country.

Challenge of new policies

The education sector in Nigeria has become challenged, especially with recent development in the country, from the removal of fuel subsidy to the signing of the student loan bill, which has made many institutions to hike the various charges student are to pay, while those yet to hike theirs are planning to do so, thereby adding more burden to the already struggling masses of the country. It is no doubt that Ogun State is the education capital of Nigeria.

The Gateway state is a land flowing with universities and other higher institutions, including polytechnics and colleges of education. With about 30 tertiary institutions operating in the state, excluding the newly-approved Federal University of Medicine, Abeokuta, it is no doubt that the burden of the increased fees or other charges will be heavier on parents with children schooling in the state, but on the flip side the state also stands a chance to have more inflow of resources, as more money will be paid into the state’s economy.

Many are however now wondering how this possible increase in money flow into the state through these institutions owned and controlled by private individuals, religious organisations, the state and Federal Government will impact the state, as private investors who have the highest share of tertiary institutions operating in the state with 15 schools are almost always only eager to make profit of the investment.

Private institutions

Privately owned tertiary institutions in the state include: Babcock University, Ilisan Remo; Bells University of Technology, Ota; Chrisland University, Abeokuta; Covenant University, Ota; Crawford University, Igbesa; Crescent University, Abeokuta and McPherson University.

Others are: Mountain Top University, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Adetokunbo University, Sagamu; Allover Central Polytechnic, Otta; Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele; Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM), Redemption camp, Mowe; Trinity University, Southwestern University and Harvarde College of Science Business and Management Studies.

Government-owned

Tertiary institutions owned by the Federal Government are: Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI); Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB); Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele and National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The state-owned institutions are: Mos- hood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta; Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye; Tai Solarin University of Education (TASCE) and D S Adegbenro I.C.T Polytechnic, Itori Ewekoro. Others are: Abraham Adesanya Polytech- nic; Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade; Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa; Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu- Ijebu and Ogun State Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu.

Mecca for admission seekers

In addition to this, the Gateway state also boasts of 1,440 public primary schools, 471 public secondary schools and seven public technical colleges. Every year, hundreds of thousands of admission seekers throng the state hoping to secure admission into one of these tertiary institutions. Those lucky enough to be admitted, especially in the publicly owned tertiary institutions face challenges ranging from scarce accommodation, incessant strike action by academic and non-academic staff, inadequate infrastructure, exorbitant school fees, poor transportation system and exorbitant house rent, among others.

While there appears to be no accurate data on the number of students of the various tertiary institutions in the state, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has put the figure of students in tertiary institutions in the state between four to five million. According to the Chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Damilola Simeon, there are over four million students attending both publicly and privately owned tertiary institutions in the state.

Simeon said, the body might not be able to get accurate figure of tertiary institution students in the state because not all students are members of NANS. “According to available data with us, there are more than four million students across all the tertiary institutions in the state. “We are not unaware of the various challenges being faced by the students, but we believe that these challenges are surmountable with clarity of purpose by both the government and the private sector.

“But, all in all, the high number of tertiary institutions is a blessing to the state. This is be- cause, apart from reducing unemployment, the problem of admission is also being addressed. “What is required now that the government must continue to provide conducive environment for private tertiary institutions to thrive,” Simeon said.

Awolowo, Soyinka, Ransome-Kuti’s legacies

Many people have attributed the envious status of the state as the host to the highest number of tertiary institutions to the exploits of the founding fathers of the state in the education sector. Some notable indigenes of the state who laid the foundation for quality education in the state include: the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first professor of Education in Nigeria, Professor Cornelius Olaleye Taiwo, Tai Solarin, Taiwo and Kehinde Oyewole, Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti and Professor Wole Soyinka.

It is believed that these heroes of the state through their selfless services in the education sector laid a solid foundation for quality education in the state. Many believe that the state is enjoying its status because the efforts of the founding fathers paid off and placed the state above its peers. But, this narrative has changed over the years following the falling standard of education as a result of poor policies, bad governance and poor funding of education.

Why rise in tertiary institutions

A Professor of Economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella argued that, the state has the highest number of tertiary institution because of its comparative advantage to other states. Tella, a former Vice-Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, noted that, private investors find the state more suitable for business establishment, including tertiary institutions because of its nearness to Lagos State.

“Ogun State is clearly well suited for establishment of many projects, including education and industries. This is because many want to avoid the congestion of Lagos without losing the population benefits of Lagos and Oyo state,” he said. Sharing the same belief, Professor Yemi Oke of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG) said, the availability of land in Ogun State makes it more attractive for the establishment of tertiary institutions.

“Naturally, when you have nearness to Lagos, it anticipates the population growth or population explosion. Lagos is overflowing and we are having the spill-over effect of the influx of people in Lagos in Ogun State. “If you want a standard university, you can’t afford the cost of land in Lagos, quite frankly, there are no more lands in Lagos, so the available land mass that could be deployed for that purpose is in Ogun State. “It is a natural trend because university needs a lot of land.

“So, naturally, developments that ought to be in Lagos and its environs will spill to Ogun State, except they want to develop into the Lagoon,” Oke said. He however doesn’t share the sentiment that, the state has the high number of tertiary institution because of the efforts of its founding fathers. He argued that, if Awolowo, Onabanjo, Soyinka and the others were to be from Lagos State, Ogun would still have the highest number of tertiary institution because of its strategic location.

“I can’t immediately attribute that, they have educationists in other states as well, so it is not directly related, it might be an insignificant factor, if Awolowo and the rest are to be from Lagos, they wouldn’t have been able to accommodate those universities in Lagos because there is no land.

Why what works for Ogun can’t work for others

“If you locate a university in Osun State, it might be difficult for people to go to that kind of neighborhood because of infrastructure and patronage, because most people living in Lagos and Ogun axis will love their children to go to schools near them. “Nigerians are sensitive; they wouldn’t want their children to go to school in places where they won’t be able to monitor them, so naturally they would want their children to attend schools that are close to them.

“So, if Awolowo, Onabanjo and the rest had been from Lagos State, universities will not be located in Lagos, that is because there is no land. “It is a positive impact that, the first set of educationists were actually from Ogun State. The first professor of education, Professor Taiwo was from Ogun State, the Tai Solarins of this world, Awolowo, who initiated a lot of positive policies in education, Onabanjo, the Oyewole twins, Professor Wole Soyinka, Ransome-Kuti, we have a lot of people who have impacted positively in education from Ogun State.

“So, it naturally follows that the trend would be impacting on the development of education in Ogun State. But, that to me is not necessarily a strong factor, it might be an auxiliary factor, but not the major factor,” Oke argued. Professor Obatunde Bright Adetola expressed the view that, the purpose for setting up tertiary institution has been replaced by the drive of profit-making. Adetola, who is the Dean of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State blamed the government for the drop in the value of education.

“The drive for education and profit making are part of life. Yes, Ogun State has the highest number of universities in Nigeria. So, it is possible that improving the standard of education and profit making would be found among the universities proprietors. “However, it is the responsibility of the government to set the standard of operation below, which none should operate.

If this is done, the value of education that is beyond learning of facts would be sustained by training of the mind to think. “Consequently, it is the state that would be the better for it irrespective of the goals of those who set up the universities,” Adetola said.

Impact of institutions

According to Oke, the state is yet to fully enjoy the positive impact of being the host of the highest number of tertiary institution in the country. Oke noted that, despite the high number of tertiary institutions in Ogun State, the state still grapple with falling standard of education. He linked the falling standard of education in the state to poor funding, inadequate infrastructure, poor policies and lack of qualified expertise.

The don lamented that, the state was not benefiting from the tertiary institutions in terms of research and human development. He said, “These tertiary institutions ought to have impacted the state positively, but we are not tapping into the positivity of that impact. “In terms of employment generation, people are working in those institutions and they work and live in Ogun State, but how much of tax revenue are we deriving as a state is not significant.

“So, the respective faculties, colleges, schools of agriculture, of engineering, of medicine, of art, of all kinds of things in those universities, are they impacting on their im- mediate environment in terms of research and development, are they relating in terms of town and gown, in terms of how universities are supposed to relate with the community and impact the community? The answer is no.

“In terms of impact, the impact is minimal, we are not feeling the impact as we ought to, except on paper that we have a number of universities here, but we are not seeing the significance of those universities here.” Adetola insisted that the state was yet to maximise the benefits of hosting the highest number of tertiary institution in the country.

Although, he admitted that the proliferation of tertiary institution has addressed the challenge of admission, “but the attitude has remained the same in terms of seeking education just for the meal ticket. This attitude will not produce any desired development that will position the state for greatness.” He said; “At best, the state may just be ben- efiting quantitatively and not qualitatively because there is no coordination of the tertiary education in Ogun State.

“There are duplications in some areas in terms of infrastructures and human resources, thereby leading to waste of finances that is not enough in the first instance. “There is a lack of adequate monitoring and evaluation of what is going on in the tertiary education sector in the state. “What is really there to monitor and evaluate anyway, when there is no clear cut state driven philosophy geared toward a given goal. No, the benefit is not being maximised for now in spite of the large numbers of tertiary educations institutions.”

Struggling to survive

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that many of the tertiary institutions operating in the state are struggling to survive in the face of harsh economic condition. Most of the state-owned institutions are bedevilled by poor funding, inadequate infrastructure and staff. All these have contributed to the falling standard of education in the state. Many people have argued that some of the state-owned tertiary institutions should be merged following paucity of fund.

Those who share this view believe that the state lacks the financial capacity to run nine tertiary institutions. Adetola described the proliferation of tertiary institutions in the state as “duplication of infrastructure and a waste of human and financial resources.” Our correspondent gathered that, the state-owned institutions are barely surviving with little or no support from the state government.

The schools have been abandoned by the government and left to run on their own. The situation has forced the schools to turn to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for survival, as many now charge exorbitant school fees in order to stay afloat. In the last three years, lecturers of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) and Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) have embarked on strike actions over unpaid salaries, poor funding and insensitivity of the government to their welfare.

Earlier this year, lecturers of MAPOLY issued a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their 55 months unremitted pension deductions and address issues concerning their welfare or risk an industrial action. The lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union (ASUP), MAPOLY chapter, accused the Abiodun-led administration of neglecting the institution, especially in the area of subvention.

They lamented that the government had failed to fund the institution, saying the school had been running “solely on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).” Their non-teaching staff counterparts had also shutdown the school in protest over the nonpayment of three months’ salary, non-implementation of minimum wage and unpaid 55 months pension arrears by the management.

The workers also lamented the non-implementation of their promotion exercise since 2019 and called on the state government to immediately take over the running of the school, following the failure of the management of the school to meet up with its mandate. The story is the same at the state-owned D.S. Adegbenro I.C.T. Polytechnic, Itori. Lecturers of the institution decried the non-payment of minimum wage, non remittance of pension deduction, non appointment of substantive Rector, non-payment salary arrears and dilapidated polytechnic structures, among others.

The Chairman of ASUP, D.S. Adegbenro I.C.T. Polytechnic, chapter, Dairo Lukman, lamented that, the lecturers have been denied their salary arrears and pension. According to him, the polytechnic is owing staff salaries of staff since 2006 while counter- part and pension deductions have not been paid.

Experts lament poor funding

Members of the Ivory tower have blamed both the Federal and state governments for the crisis in the education sector. They bemoaned the failure of the government to meet the United Nations’ funding benchmark for the sector. They attributed dwindling standard of education to government’s neglect of the sector over the years.

According to Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella, public tertiary institutions have been neglected by the government and are only surviving through the TETFund. His words: “The drop in standard of education is caused largely by underfunding and over stretching of manpower. There’s manpower among Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, but overstretched and don’t have time for research which is necessary for effective teaching.

“From allocation to education in their budgets, it is clear the Federal and state governments are not committed to funding education. It is TETFund that they depend on for infrastructure and school fees for running costs.” Professor Yemi Oke pointed out that, the current economic reality of the country has made the survival of tertiary institutions difficult and challenging.

“There is no school that will not serve its purpose, but the environment is challenging. For public schools, they are not well funded, but private schools are struggling, they cannot afford the kind of infrastructure and manpower that can run the schools effectively to compete with global standard. “Some are surviving, but there are others that are not surviving at all and some are even being offered for sale.”

Professor Obatunde Bright Adetola noted that, the government had frustrated development in the sector following its anti-people policies. “How can they fund what they do not appreciate? Have you not seen how the governments of Nigeria frustrated the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the last three decades? “I remember in one of my papers, I said that from 1992-2018, a period of 26 years, ASUU was on strike for 22 years for just one reason of improving the standard of education in Nigeria.

“I said further, in that paper, that government attitude of allowing strike for this long suggests that the Nigerian government, under both the military and the civilian, is incorrigible and anti-people if it can allow strike to fester for 22 out of 26 years under review,” Adetola said. Adetola opined that government must prioritise education and evolve new ways of funding the sector.

Impact on state

Tertiary institutions in the state, no doubt come with a lot of economic and social benefits. One of these is the rapid development of the real estate business. Land owners, estate agents, landlords and estate developers are cashing in on the presence of tertiary institutions in the state. This is because none of the state-owned institutions, which have the highest number of students, have public hostel accommodation for students.

This has made private investors, estate agents, landlords and estate developers swam on students as sharks, offering exorbitant fees for hostel accommodation. While estate agents, landlords and estate developers are making huge amount of money on their rented apartments, the students on the other hand are feeling the pain of scarce accommodation and exorbitant house rent.

“It took me over six months to secure a decent accommodation. I was able to get a room self-contain for N210,000 in Onikolobo area of the town. “A friend had earlier told me to get a place that is not too far from the school, because of the horrible transportation system. And I could only secure a place in student’s area like Onikolobo, Abule Ojere, Oloke, Panseke or Onikoko as these are areas closer to school,” Balogun Opemipo, an ND 2 student of Mass Communication of MAPOLY told our correspondent.

There are others unlike Opemipo who could not afford a room self-contain. This second category of students makes do with a single-room apartment which they often share with roommates. A real estate agent, Kazeem Olamide told our correspondent the stress students go through to secure accommodation. He said the inability of the state government to provide hostel accommodation for students in state-owned tertiary institutions has further exposed them to insecurity, abuse and exploitation by landlords.

“Students have to put up with all kinds of ill treatment from landlords who often exploit their (students) situation to their own advantage. “Many apartments students put up with are not befitting and to make things worse, the students are exposed to insecurity, because they are not living within school premises where their safety can be guaranteed,” Kazeem said.

Students’ populated areas have also been turned to major commercial hubs where businesses thrive. Areas such as Ayegbami in Ago-Iwoye where OOU is located, Panseke in Abeokuta, where MAPOLY is, Lagos garage in Ijebu-Ode, where TASUED is situated, among other areas have become major commercial areas bustling with commercial activities. This has contributed to the development of the local economy.

Impact on local economy

Commercial motorcyclists, taxi drivers and other players in the transportation business in Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Ago-Iwoye and Ilaro, among others depend majorly on students for the survival of their businesses. Just as tertiary institutions have attracted economic and social development, there is also a major challenge of insecurity resulting from cult clashes from students of tertiary institutions.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that, more than 30 persons have died in various supremacy battles between members of cult groups in the last three months in the state.