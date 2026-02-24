When Love Isn’t Returned: A Timeless Lesson In Self-Worth

A few years ago, in the early years of my career, I had the privilege of counselling a remarkable woman who left an indelible mark on my understanding of love and human vulnerability. She was 60 years old, a divorcee, accomplished, and strikingly beautiful in a way that defied age.

Her story remains one of the most profound reminders that love knows no timeline. She was deeply in love with a widower who was two years older. Unfortunately, her feelings were not fully reciprocated. Yet, driven by hope and devotion, she gave herself wholeheartedly to the relationship.

There was no clear definition of their bond, but the man behaved like a committed partner, so much so that he moved into the house next door to hers. To her, this felt like confirmation of a shared future. She went above and beyond to nurture the relationship: cooking for him, caring for him, supporting him financially when needed, and offering unwavering emotional presence.

However, his behaviour was inconsistent. One week he was attentive and affectionate; the next, he was distant and detached, interacting with her more like an acquaintance than a partner. The emotional confusion was exhausting for her. During our counselling sessions, she wept openly, questioning what more she could do to win his heart. She had loved selflessly, unconditionally. She dreamed of their wedding day, the dress, the venue, the life they would share. Then came the heartbreak.

One day, she returned home to discover another woman in this man’s house, a woman he introduced to her as his new girlfriend. From that moment, the girlfriend became a regular presence, staying over and coming and going freely. Given that they were neighbours, my client witnessed it all. Yet the man offered no explanation, no apology, and no closure. It seemed he felt he owed her none. The betrayal cut deeply. She felt used, discarded, and invisible. Her grief was overwhelming.

As a counsellor, I felt the weight of her pain intensely, struggling to hold back my own tears. She repeatedly asked where she had gone wrong, what mistake she had made to deserve such an ending. Honestly, I saw no fault in her love, except perhaps that she never insisted on clearly defining the relationship. That experience taught me a lasting truth: love has no age.

When people fall in love, they become youthful at heart: hopeful, joyful, and alive. Love is beautiful. But when love is not returned, it becomes painful and damaging. As Valentine’s Day approaches, this lesson feels especially important. Love cannot be forced. It is not sustained by sacrifice alone or by silent endurance. When affection is one-sided, no amount of effort will transform it into mutual love.

Chasing someone who does not value your heart will only leave you longing to be loved. Sometimes, the bravest and healthiest decision is to walk away. Being single will save you far more emotional turmoil than remaining with the wrong person. The wrong relationship dims your light; it drains your joy and erodes your self-worth. Thankfully, this story did not end in despair. My client later met a man who truly cherished her, one who loved her openly, and deeply.

I had the honour of attending their beautiful wedding, a testament that it is never too late for genuine love. Remember this: There is someone who will gladly do what it takes to make you happy. That person is worthy of your heart, and your love. And above all, ensure your relationship is clearly and verbally defined. Love flourishes best where there is clarity, mutual respect, and genuine affection.