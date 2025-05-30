When Lawyers Converged On Yenagoa To Chart New Path

Share

Background

The importance of lawyers as part of the Judiciary management cannot be over emphasised. Their duties to ensure constitutionalism and deepening of the judiciary system, protection of individual and human rights as well as the maintenance of law and order are something that cannot be overlooked.

However, in recent times, there have been noticeable lacuna and also call to question to the fidelity of some of the judiciary officers in the manner and way that they have conducted themselves and their official duties.

It is for the reason of peer review, assessment of the judiciary system and chart a new course, among others, that the annual Law Week is held by the judiciary.

A platform that creates the much needed avenue for all judicial officers, both in public and private sector to interact, network, share ideas on emerging trends and how best to deepening the legal system.

And of course, also to wine and dine and enjoy conviviality. This year’s edition of the Law Week took place between May 10 and 16, 2025, at Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa, with the theme; Setting the pace: Law, Leadership and Transformational Development.

It was hosted by the Yenagoa Branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Besides the brainstorming sessions, other activities witnessed include; charity activity, with visit to an orphanage home and road walk.

The climax of this year’s Law Week was a lecture held at the hall of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, which eventually was brought to a close with a dinner night.

Artificial Intelligence

The occasion attracted a lot of legal luminaries from across the country, with the former Vice President of the country, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as one of the special guests of honour and keynoter.

The erudite Professor of Law used the golden opportunity to talk to young lawyers on the way to go, especially as it concerns the burden of Artificial Intelligence, which he said may be taking over most of the tasks of lawyers in the years ahead.

Osinbajo told the audience that the use of Artificial Intelligence will soon be a mis-normal as the application is now being used in almost every area of the society.

He tasked the lawyers to be aware and have basic knowledge of AI the tool will very soon be deployed to do most of the things that lawyers are doing in a faster pace and with lesser time.

He also advised lawyers to do their job diligently and check every act of indiscipline so that the society will be a better place to be. He said: “Our one year legal school must be re-examined. The days of law school should be over.

We must embrace online learning. We need to integrate AI into our curriculum. AI will soon take over our tasks as Lawyers. “What we should be looking at now is an enhanced curriculum for legal training if students have to be competitive in the years to come.

We must also integrate legal technology and AI into the curriculum, learning how to critically assess inputs from systems like ChatGpt and other AI tools.

“Machines are now doing our work faster, so we need to assess what AI tools are doing. Legal education must now embrace critical thinking. There is currently an AI legal assistant assisting lawyers.

These systems are becoming more intelligent than you can imagine. “Lawyers must now focus on the aspect of legal practice that machines cannot properly do or are not able to replicate yet, so we must now develop skills in determining what ought to be done in the clients’ best interest-ethical reasoning and interpretation skills.

Osinbajo further disclosed, “The pace of technological advancement today, rise of globalisation, the democratisation of information have already transformed every profession.

Yet, in the legal profession, we are bound by precedents and traditions and some bad habits have remained stubbornly resistant to change.

New vision

With the development in the legal profession and the judiciary system of the country that is often called to question, especially at critical times, he advocated for a new vision to drive the profession and the legal system to the next level.

According to him, “Our profession needs a new vision, a new set of tools in a new era and that is so whether we like it or not. We are in a vastly different era than when the tools we used today were designed. It is scary that a lot of the work lawyers do or used to do can now be done much faster and much more accurately by technology.

“The systems don’t get tired, don’t go on leave and do not ask for extra pay. These tools are becoming much cheaper and like mobile phones, they will be available everywhere and to every one very soon.

“Technology is fast replacing basic legal analysis and opinion writing. A big part of our cake has been bitten off by technology and more will be bitten up very soon and very quickly.

“Globalisation has made legal expertise easily available in real time anywhere, what is happening now before our very eyes is the most profound revolution that our profession has ever experienced, a revolution that will radically change the delivery of legal services and even adjudication forever.

“We are no longer the gate keepers and custodian of basic legal knowledge, that is all gone, but more importantly, we are no longer the custodian of legal reasoning and legal opinions.

We need to have more cross disciplinary trainings for lawyers. Law, data science and design thinking, data privacy, algorithm bias, designs of legal tech systems.

“And because AI systems will increasingly take over legal tasks, like legal research, drafting and even basic reasoning, the true value of human lawyers will no longer lie in our ability to find the law or to summarise it, machines can already do that faster and more accurately.

Other areas of focus

With the fast pace of technology, which is encroaching on all facets of human life, Osinbajo tasked the lawyers to begin to focus on areas that technological advancement has not been deployed This is as he noted, “Lawyers must now focus on the aspect of legal practice that machines cannot properly do or are not able to replicate yet, so we must now develop skills in determining what ought to be done in the clients’ best interest-ethical reasoning and interpretations skills.

“Legal profession is crumbling under the weight of corruption, ethical violation and poor standings, stories of counsels acting as conduit for giving of bribes to judicial officers is rife.

“The perception that our system of justice is corrupt and the bar and bench are culpable is enough damage. We should uphold the integrity of the profession, nobody wants to be in a nation where corrupt judicial officers exist, and we must invest in discipline.

The future is here unfolding before us. “Our profession is in a radically new dispensation, a dispensation created by the most consequential advancement of new technology. Perhaps the most turbulent and uncertain times in living memory.’’

Rule of Law

Declaring the plenary session open, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, admitted that everyone is now threatened by AI, adding, “if it goes this way on, a lot of us will lose our jobs.’’

He expressed appreciation to NBA Yenagoa Branch for organising the event, adding that it is almost becoming an internal event.

Ascribing his victory at the court to the lawyers, he said, ‘‘I’m one person that will always acknowledge the rule of law and the big role lawyers play. You all know the history of how this governor and his deputy came about.

Each time the masters of ceremony say miracle governor, the miracle didn’t come from heaven. The miracle was through you. “This is an organ of government that we must all work towards guiding because if the judiciary fails, we all have failed.

For me and this government, the principal thing about us is the rule of law. This government will continue to respect the rule of law and guide very jealousy and independence of the judiciary.

“The chief judge seated here will attest to it that we have not unduly anytime influenced the judiciary. We want to continue to work in the rule of law where justice will prevail and where justice will be served in an impartial manner and form.

“I want to appreciate you all for gathering today and dissecting the issues that affect us. If this country must survive you have to make it survive. If you stand by the truth and by the rule of law, I’m sure that this country will survive as you know you are the last hope of the common man.

“If not for you, I will not be standing here today as governor of Bayelsa State. So be ready as anytime we gather like this, we must look at own interest and the interest of our country. The interest of the children and the interest of generations yet unborn.”

Leadership

Somina Johnbull, the Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Yenagoa Branch, said that what was being witnessed was still a successive growth in terms of leadership. “And I’m sure that NBA will continue to be in good shape as I bow out next month,’’ he disclosed.

He thanked Osinbajo for honouring his invitation, adding that NBA will set up a committee at the end of the Law Week to study the judicial system in Bayelsa State.

