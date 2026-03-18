When Lagos, NGO Upgraded Health Educators’ Skill Set For Improved Performance

The critical role of health educators in improving maternal and reproductive health outcomes cannot be overemphasized according to health experts and stakeholders who met recently in Lagos State More than 140 of them gathered at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for a two-day capacity building workshop, designed to strengthen community engagement and communication around primary healthcare services.

Scaling health educators’ skill set

The training, organised through a partnership between the Maternal and Reproductive Health Collective (MRH Collective) and the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, focused on equipping health educators with updated skills to improve health literacy, encourage the use of skilled healthcare services, and reduce maternal mortality across communities in the state. Speaking on the essence of the training, Dr Olajumoke Oke, representing the MRH Collective, explained that health educators play a vital role in linking communities with healthcare services, especially in underserved areas.

According to her, the workshop was designed to enhance the educators’ ability to communicate effectively with community members and encourage the use of professional maternal healthcare services. “This training is a two-day capacity building workshop for the health educators in Lagos State. We have over 140 health educators and they have a vital role of engaging communities and sensitising them on health topics while improving demand and utilisation of healthcare services,” she said.

Oke noted that the MRH Collective focuses largely on ensuring that childbirth in Lagos is safe, respectful, and dignified, particularly for women using public health facilities. “Our target is mainly underserved communities in Lagos State to ensure every woman has access to safe, respectful and dignified care throughout her pregnancy,” she said. She further explained that the organisation conducts research to identify barriers preventing women from seeking skilled healthcare, after which it develops evidencebased programmes to address the challenges.

Introduction of MamaBase

One of such programmes is MamaBase, which operates through what she described as the Miles Framework. Through the initiative, community health workers identify pregnant women in communities with poor health indicators and link them to nearby primary healthcare facilities. “They identify pregnant women, find out if they are registered with a health facility, and then link them with the nearest health facility,” she explained.

According to her, the programme also supports pregnant women through phone calls and visits to ensure they continue attending antenatal care appointments. “We support them throughout the pregnancy to ensure they keep up with antenatal visits.

With this, we have been able to build trust with the women in the communities,” she added. Oke said the workshop was also designed to help health educators refine their communication strategies to address concerns raised by women regarding maternal healthcare services. According to her: “We found out through our programmes and even through statistics in Lagos State that many women access antenatal care in health facilities but do not always deliver there. We are trying to change that number.”

She explained that ensuring women who begin antenatal care at primary healthcare centres also deliver in those facilities is essential to managing complications and improving survival outcomes for mothers and babies. “If complications arise, there will be enough resources and knowledge available to ensure that both the mother and baby come out alive,” she said.

The Strengthening link

Also speaking, Dr Temitope BalogunAlo, Director in charge of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, said the training was necessary to strengthen the connection between communities and health facilities. Balogun-Alo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Board, Dr Ibrahim Mustafa, said health educators serve as the interface between healthcare providers and the communities they serve.

“They are the ones that act as the interface between the community and the health facilities where patients and clients are supposed to access health services provided by the state government,” she said. However, she noted that a gap had emerged between the availability of services and the flow of information to communities.

“We noticed a slight disconnect and felt it was time to bring people up to speed to ensure continuity of information flow from the services being provided to the people it is meant for,” she said. According to her, the training focuses on three key areas: ensuring health educators have accurate information, strengthening their communication skills, and deepening community engagement.

“There has to be day-to-day interaction with community members, traditional and religious leaders, political groups, women groups, and other governance structures at the community level,” she said. Balogun-Alo added that improved engagement would ultimately strengthen primary healthcare delivery and contribute to achieving universal health coverage.

Importance of proper patient referral

Facilitators at the workshop also highlighted the importance of proper patient referral and health system navigation. One of the facilitators, Akintunde Ibironke, who handled sessions on referral systems, stressed that healthcare workers must understand how to identify patients’ needs and refer them appropriately across different levels of care. “Health system navigation and referral is one of the key points every individual that works in the hospital needs to know,” he said.

According to her, referrals may occur from primary healthcare centres to general hospitals and, when necessary, to tertiary facilities such as teaching hospitals.

She stressed that referrals must include proper documentation and followup to ensure continuity of care. “Referring your patient is not the end of the story. You still need to do the follow-up and ensure there is conversation between you and the other end you are referring to,” she said. She added that empathy and reassurance were also essential for patient care, particularly when dealing with vulnerable individuals.

Timely for newly employed educators

Olawole Abiola, Director Health Education and Health Promotion for Lagos State Health District 1, described the training as timely, particularly for newly recruited health educators. “Coincidentally, we have newly employed health educators coming from different schools. What they learn in school is quite different from what they will meet in the field,” he said.

Abiola noted that the training would equip them with practical skills needed to communicate maternal and child health information effectively in communities. “We expect to see a continuous decline in maternal mortality rate and an increase in health-seeking behaviour among mothers,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of early antenatal registration to ensure pregnant women receive the necessary care and information needed for safe delivery.

Strategic roles of health educators

Also, Director of Health Education and Promotion at the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Honfor Grace Adesola, also highlighted the strategic role of health educators as the first point of contact between communities and the primary healthcare system. According to her, health education officers often interact more closely with community members than most other health workers because they regularly carry out outreach activities within communities.

“In our PHCs, health education officers interact with community members regularly. We are often the first point of contact because we go into the communities for most of our activities,” she said. Adesola explained that through these engagements, health educators create awareness about services available at primary healthcare centres and help generate demand for those services.

“It is through our discussions with them that we are able to create awareness and generate demand for the services rendered at the PHCs,” she noted. She emphasised that building trust with community members remains essential in encouraging them to utilise health services. “If they do not have trust in you, even if you preach from today till tomorrow, it will not work. But when we build trust, they will believe that the services we talk about are actually available in our health facilities,” she said.

Developing communication tools

Health Communication Strategist and Researcher, Dr Noimot Balogun, another facilitator, emphasised the need for health educators to develop clearer and more appealing information, education and communication (IEC) materials.

She noted that effective messaging must consider the multiple identities and behaviours of community members. “Messages should tackle health behaviours one by one and counter myths and misinformation in real time before they become part of the community narrative,” she said. Balogun also encouraged health educators to embrace evolving communication channels such as social media platforms and messaging apps.

Expectation of improved performance

Participants at the training expressed optimism that the knowledge gained would strengthen their work in the field. An Education Officer from Odi-Olowo LCDA, Raheem Modinatu said the workshop reinforced the importance of effective communication in community health engagement. “Communication is the key. How you pass the information to the community and get feedback really matters a lot,” she said.

Similarly, a Health Education Officer from Alimosho Local Government Area, Olabisi Oluwatosin, said the training highlighted the importance of teamwork and practical application of knowledge. “We learned a lot and we believe that in the future we will begin to practice what we have learned here so that it will benefit the people out there and make our work more effective,” she said.