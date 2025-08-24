When Lagos Came Alive In A Vibrant Celebration Of Isese Festival

The heartbeat of Lagos was synced with ancient drums last week as the city transformed into a sea of white, celebrating the annual Isese Festival. Far from a simple observance, the day was a powerful, living tapestry of prayer, music, and community that swept through the streets of Isale Eko.

The air at Iledi, Isale Eko Enu-owa, thrummed with energy as traditionalists—young and old, men and women—gathered not just to observe, but to connect. The core of the celebration was the ‘Iwure’, powerful prayers offered for the prosperity of the nation, the state, and every individual. The procession of deities was a moving spectacle, a spiritual walk for peace and a profound reconnection with Yoruba roots, honouring Orunmila and the ancestors.

The Eletu Ijebu of Lagos, Prince Ajibola Faro, who illuminated the festival’s deeper significance, said “This is the practice of our forefathers, an avenue for ‘Iwure’—prayers to bless everyone and avert evil. It is fundamentally an act of goodwill.”

Prince Faro also shed light on the journey to official recognition, recounting how the festival’s midweek timing once caused logistical clashes and misunderstandings. “There is a sacred procedure to follow,” he noted, mentioning specific protocols like processions without shoes or caps. The government’s decision to dedicate a public holiday to Isese was a hard-won victory for cultural preservation and peace.

Addressing common misconceptions, particularly from other faiths, Prince Faro offered a compelling perspective rooted in understanding. He clarified a key point: what some may label as ‘incantation’ is, in truth, prayer.

“There is a word that says, ‘Eyi to awi fun Ogbon, l’ogbon gbo, eyi ti a wi fun oga, l’ogba gba, ko se, ko se ti la ko’. This is a prayer, but people will call it an incantation,” he stated.

A proud practicing Muslim himself, Prince Faro sees no conflict. He framed the celebration of Yoruba masquerades like Egun, Eyo, and Gelede as part of a divine whole. “All these fall under the worship of God because they foster co-existence and harmony,” he affirmed.

The day held extra significance as it doubled as the celebratory outing for the newly installed Paramount Apena of Lagos, Chief Moruf Adebola Atolugbokun Taiwo, adding a layer of royal splendour to the events.

As the prayers concluded, the legendary ‘Eko for Show’ spirit took over. The nostalgic rhythms of Yusuf Olatunji’s Apala music filled the air, weaving through the crowds as people feasted, danced, and celebrated. For local vendors, the day was a welcome beehive of commercial activity, proving that culture and community are the true engines of Lagos.

It was more than a festival; it was a statement—a vibrant, unapologetic celebration of identity that showed tradition thriving powerfully in the modern world.