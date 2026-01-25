When Iya Oge Of Lagos Caused A Scare

It was a big scare for family, friends and the entire Nigerian public when information hit the news that 90-year-old Opral Benson was missing.

Considering the level of insecurity the country has found itself in, Opral Benson’s disappearance became an issue of concern.

What seemed to be the silver lining to the situation was that there was no kidnapping at gun point or any group calling to ask for ransom.

It was a huge relief for many when the family issued a statement saying that Opral Benson, popularly known as Iya Oge of Lagos is currently in Liberia and not missing.

The African Refugees Foundation (AREF) also issued another statement that its president, Opral Benson is alive, safe and not missing.

However, the family of the 90-year-old Lagos socialite has raised concerns after she was traced to Monrovia, Liberia, following days of uncertainty over her whereabouts.

Benson, who is the wife of a former Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Culture, TOS Benson, was declared missing days after she reportedly left her residence for an unknown destination.

Her daughter, Bimbo, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to friends and well-wishers, who assisted in locating Benson, but voiced alarm over the circumstances surrounding her movement. According to her, a telephone conversation with Benson on Sunday, January 18, at 11:18 a.m., confirmed that she was physically well.

However, she claimed her mother was unaware of her actual location, stating she was in Ikoyi, Lagos, despite being in Liberia. “I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all of you who joined hands in tracking and tracing the whereabouts of Mama.

She is reported to be in Liberia, a country she left in 1962 to become a Nigerian. “I spoke with Mama today, Sunday, 18 January, at 11:18 a.m. She is well and hearty; however, she is unaware that she is in Monrovia, Liberia, and she responded that her location is Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The transportation of Mama out of Nigeria without the knowledge of her family is deeply troubling and should be frowned upon by all daughters who model respect and care for their mothers. This act of disregard, impunity, and irresponsibility is therefore frowned upon.”

While noting that Benson’s siblings were all deceased, Bimbo disclosed that she had not visited Liberia in over 10 years.

“In keeping with our Nigerian culture of deference to elders, a culture Mama has imbibed for the past 65 years, “awon omo inu wan”, and all those desirous of meeting and greeting Mama are urged to visit her in Nigeria and not place her at unnecessary risk.

Nigeria and Liberia share long-standing bilateral relations founded on mutual respect. Both nations uphold Mama with pride and dignity.

“This is evident in her over 25 traditional Chieftaincy Titles and most recently, the conferment of the Grand Commander of the order of the Star of Africa, a top-tier honour conferred on her by the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, during the occasion of her 90th birthday in Lagos last year,” she added.

The family warned individuals described as “opportunists” to desist from surrounding or exploiting her and called on the public to keep Benson in prayers for her safe and timely return to Nigeria. “Opportunists parading and surrounding her are hereby urged to immediately withdraw and desist from their pursuits.

As stated in Isaiah 46:4, God promises to carry His people even into their grey hairs-a time of continued divine support. We kindly ask that you keep Mama in your prayers for her safe and timely return to us,” the statement read.

The African Refugees Foundation, in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Olujimi Olusola III, on Tuesday, also confirmed Benson’s presence in Liberia, adding that it was voluntary and not a cause for concern. “AREF confirms that Mrs. Benson is currently in Liberia.

Her presence there is voluntary and known,” the statement read. The foundation urged the public and the media to ignore reports suggesting otherwise.

“We urge members of the public, media organisations, and community stakeholders to disregard the false and misleading reports and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary alarm,” it said.

AREF added that it remained committed to ensuring the dissemination of accurate information and safeguarding the dignity of individuals associated with the foundation.

“The Foundation remains committed to promoting truth, protecting the dignity of individuals under its care, and ensuring that accurate information is made available to the public,” the statement added.

Benson, born on February 7, 1935, is an American-Liberian and Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, who holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos. She was married to the late T.O.S. Benson from 1962 until his death and has had a long career spanning education, fashion and corporate administration.

A former university administrator, Benson manages a fashion and beauty school in Lagos and previously served as a director at Johnson’s Products, the Nigerian affiliate of the multinational brand. In 2012, she was appointed honorary consul of Liberia in Lagos.