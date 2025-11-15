When Impact Investors Foundation Honoured Trailblazing Nigerians

The atmosphere at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, was filled with elegance and inspiring ambiance as changemakers, innovators, and visionaries gathered for the 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing (ACII) The awards and dinner ceremony, which held recently, recognized outstanding individuals and organizations driving impact and gender-focused investments across Nigeria.

The evening, hosted by Chioma Agwunobi and Mr. Osahomen of the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), began with a warm welcome to guests and a powerful opening speech by the Foundation’s CEO, Etemore Glover. “In 2023, we introduced the Innocent Chukwuma Awards for Social Impact in honour of one of our founding members, the late Mr. Innocent C. Chukwuma, who served as the Regional Director of the Foundation,” Glover said. “This award reflects the values he stood for: integrity, vision, and service.

Tonight, we celebrate individuals and organizations that continue to drive meaningful change in their communities.” Among the notable attendees was Josephine Chukwuma, Executive Director of Project Alert and a leading advocate for women’s rights and genderbased violence prevention in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, she reflected on her dual roles: “I stand here wearing two caps, as the Executive Director of Project Alert on Violence Against Women, and as the Executive Chair of the Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation, a foundation my children and I established in 2022 in his memory. Our mission is to empower young people and build the next generation of changemakers.” She added, “Tonight, we celebrate excellence, impact, and resilience.

Despite the challenges we face as a nation, we continue to move forward, and that is the essence of what we honour today.” Other winners include the 2025 winner of Annual Award for Impact Investing in the Social Enterprise Category was Omni Retail Technologies. The winner of the 2025 Annual Award for Impact Investing in the Impact Investor Category was Alitheia Capital Management.

Etemore Glover, CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, concluded the evening by emphasizing the power of recognition. “Tonight, we don’t just hand out trophies; we celebrate proof points. The achievements of Omni Retail Technologies, Alitheia Capital Management, and the incredible work of Raising Star Foundation, confirm that purpose-driven capital is not a niche—it is the indispensable strategy for Nigeria’s sustainable development. By shining a light on these trailblazers, we inspire thousands more investors and entrepreneurs to embed social and environmental impact into their core business model.”