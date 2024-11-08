When I’ll Stop Supporting Mohbad’s Wife – Iyabo Ojo

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed the only reason she will stop supporting the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi.

According to the movie star, I’ll stop supporting Omowunmi, only when proven guilty with concrete evidence by authorities in the controversy surrounding the death of her husband.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, under a controversial circumstances, and the cause of his demise remains unclear.

However, the late singer was buried the following day. Upon crucial investigation on the cause of his sudden demise, the singer’s body was exhumed by the Nigerian Police for autopsy, on the 21st of September, 2023.

The circumstances surrounding his death have continued to stir up controversies, with many pointing accusing fingers at Omowunmi.

In an Instagram live session, Iyabo Ojo who have been a strong supporter of Wunmi since the tragic demise of the late singer, emphasized on the importance of awaiting legal judgment, and not using social media to judge the widow.

The proud mother of two urged critics to present evidence to the authorities instead of engaging in speculation.

She said, “A lot of people are angry that I’m supporting Wunmi. Until the law proves her guilty, there is concrete evidence that she is guilty I will continue to support her.

“Why would I want to be wicked to someone else’s child when the law has not found her guilty?

“If they like they should drag, curse me, I will not stop being nice to her. Until the judge says otherwise with evidence, proof beyond every reasonable doubt that she is guilty.

“So if I join to crucify someone’s child when I have mine and tomorrow you all find out that she is innocent. Do you think an apology will repair the damages caused, and take away the emotional trauma?

“It can’t, there are something that apology can’t repair. So we have to be mindful of how we want to destroy someone’s life. I do not make social media judgments, there are laws in the country.

“Also everyone who has said they have evidence, take it to the right authorities and let us see, not side talks.”

