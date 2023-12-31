When Igbere Community Rolled Out Drums Again

For the Igbere Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia, the Igbotomma ceremony(Dropping of the Cutlass) is an event, which every son and daughter of the community looks up to. It holds every three years. This year’s event ended December 27, with the typical pump and gaity, it is known for, as IGBEAKU ORJI, reports from Umuahia

Igbere community in Bende Local Gov- ernment Area of Abia State is known for its rich cultural heritage. Through the ages, succeeding generations have sustained the different aspects of their culture has. These has more than anything else tied the community with a strong bonding of unity and love. Among the such culture and tradition is the Ezumezu. Ezumezu is a triennial cultural event signifying mass return and gathering of sons and daughters from the 13 autonomous commodities of Igbere.

The 2023 event was a colourful parade, as usual, of different age grades. It is pertinent to note that the social structure and life in Igbere, like in most Old Bende communities, is stratified along age grade platforms. Fund raisers for community development are organized and achieved through the age grade system. The age-long strategy for community development has helped the community to build schools, roads and bridges, hospitals/health centers, etc, without waiting for government. 2023 is one of such years.

The 2023 edition, which climaxed on December 27, 2023, the final day of the event, saw the 13 age grades file out and march in the square before settling down in their various booths made with George wrappers. The age grade system, over the years, has been the organ of traditional administration in Igbere clan. Part of the ceremony was the parade of the 13 age grades in order of seniority.

The Ezumezu also serves as a ceremony for the traditional retirement of the oldest among the active serving age grade, known as Igbotomma, literally translated as dropping of Cutlass, which signifies retirement from active community service. In this year’s event, men and women of the most senior age grade – UDO EBIRI AGE GRADE were presented with certificates, confirming that they have served the clan meritoriously for 39 years.

It was a ceremony of great joy and fulfilment for the retiring age grade. Several traditional and modern entertainment groups includ- ing, Nigger Raw, a musical celebrity, performed to the delight of all. Funds were also raised for community development.