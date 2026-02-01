‘When I Leave Office In 2027, My Team Will Continue The Good Job’ – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has affirmed that his exit from office in 2027 would not stall the existing good governance; rather, the political and administrative structure driving his reforms would remain firmly in place.

Makinde stated this on Sunday while addressing worshippers at a Thanksgiving Service at the Cathedral of St Peter’s Church, Aremo, Ibadan, held to commemorate Oyo State at 50.

During the Thanksgiving service, the Archbishop of Ibadan Anglican Province, Most Rev’d Williams Aladekugbe, delivered a sermon during the service.

Governor Makinde was joined by many dignitaries, including the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, and the wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke.

Responding to what he described as persistent attacks and insinuations from opposition elements ahead of the 2027 general elections, the governor used the occasion to say that governance in Oyo State was not built around one individual but around a cohesive and enduring team.

“We have a team that is still intact. It is only Seyi Makinde who will go out. Members of the team are there to continue to work for the people of Oyo State,” the governor said.

“We will continue to operate in accordance with the will and the dictates of God for the people of Oyo State.”

The governor used the occasion to reflect on Oyo State’s journey over the past five decades, noting that the state’s progress had been driven by deliberate planning, institutional continuity and collective sacrifice.

He said his administration had focused on laying strong foundations that would outlive his tenure, particularly in building institutions, infrastructure development, economic expansion and human capital growth.

According to him, the essence of leadership was to build systems that work, not to create dependence on a single office holder. He urged residents of the state to remain steadfast and not be distracted by what he termed “politics of fear and uncertainty,” assuring them that the achievements recorded so far would be consolidated beyond 2027.

He also called on political actors to place the interest of Oyo State above personal ambition, stressing that peace, stability and continuity were essential for sustainable development.

The Thanksgiving service formed part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oyo State, a milestone the governor described as an opportunity for reflection, gratitude to God and renewed commitment to a greater future for the state.

Other dignitaries who graced the anniversary were Governor Makinde’s wife, Tamunominini; the wife of former Governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja, among others.