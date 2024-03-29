When Host Communities Gathered In Yenagoa To Demand Release Of 3% Opex Funds

Background

Agitations in the Niger Delta Region over the years have rather than reduce keep increasing on different turns and based on various reasons by the people of the region who feel that they have been neglected and their region pillaged and despoiled while other parts of the country feed fat on the resources generated from their region. Not even the setting up of the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Amnesty Programme have in any way deflated these agitations as the host communities keep agitating and often times up in arms against the government and the oil companies.

Petroleum Industry

Act The last ditch effort by the federal government to streamline activities in the oil and gas sector and bring sanity as well as some form of succour to the host communities, was the Petroleum Industry Act that was signed into law in July 2021 after it was first introduced in 2008 as a bill in the National Assembly. This law, of course, seeks to provide legal governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry and the development of the host communities.

PIA among other provisions stated that three per cent of the operational cost of by oil companies (OPEX) should be set aside for the development of the host communities. Known as Host Communities Trust, however, there has been a snag with this provision as the host communities have kicked against one of the provisions, which states that if any of the facilities of the oil companies operating in a particular area is tampered with, the community will repair it from their three per cent fund.

Stakeholders meeting

The communities are not happy that two years after PIA came into operation most of the communities in the region have not been paid the said three per cent by any of the oil company operating in their community while the few communities that have been paid are unable to access the funds.

It was against this backdrop that stakeholders and others within the host communities recently gathered in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, not only to discuss their plights especially the in ability to access the three per cent Operating Expenditure (OPEX), but also to inaugurate the new leadership of the newly created Host Community Development Trust (HCDT).

That stakeholders’ meeting was meant to be for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, for HCDTS, multinational oil companies and traditional rulers in Bayelsa State but there was no visible presence of the oil companies or even the Bayelsa State government. Declaring the meeting open, the National President, Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Benjamin Tamaramiebi, described as shameful, on the part of the federal government, that the PIA is yet to be fully implemented in the Niger Delta oil producing communities more than two years after it was signed into law.

“We have a meagre three per cent but the question is the three per cent that we are talking about have they implemented it,? queried Tamaramiebi, adding, ‘‘after two and a half years of the PIA, has the communities really impacted with this three per cent?. ‘‘That is the question. Communities have waited for so long. The first time we heard they are doing everything possible to ensure that they kick start, behold after six months, they are still implementing, two years completed nothing has been done rather it is one story to another.

“The question is, are these settlors deceiving us or the government deceiving the communities. These are small grants that is supposed to be coming in to keep the people going and because of these PIA and three per cent, all those other social responsibilities have been suspended, so we keep waiting believing that the big fish will roll into our table and at the end of the day we have seen nothing.

Questions

Not done with raising questions and expressing his disappointment at the poor attitude of both the government and the oil companies of the PIA, Tamaraebi disclosed the reasons for the gathering by the stakeholders, noting; “How can we get our community to benefit? The reason why we came together is to ask questions, now that there is a law binding us, we will keep pressurizing the head of the regulatory agency to tell us why they are not implementing, some HDCTs have received funds and some have not and we want to know exactly what the problem is.

“There are issues that are burning and we are calling for answers but the settlors are not here, regulators are here, traditional rulers are here, community members are here in order to discuss so that we have a win-win discussion but they are not here despite our invitation to all the oil companies operating in Bayelsa State but they are not here. “How much is the money and what can they do with the money. That is why they are crying because the communities are many. When they consider what they were getting from GMOU and this is why they are not happy about it. The chairmen of these trusts are not even the principal signatories.

They are made as signatory B the, companies are now the signatory A. That is not stated in the PIA. ‘‘How can the companies be signatory A thereby making the settlors more powerful than the host communities. Without the sectors they can’t asses the money. So it is a clear game. Any day you have misunderstanding with them, they will tell you that the man in charge travelled.’’ Commenting on the two separate accounts being operated, he said that there are two separate accounts; dollar account and naira account, adding that they are supposed to pay everything into the dollars account.

Stressing that, ‘‘the one in naira is what we are talking about, they have not even looked into it the one of the dollar. They have not even paid a dime into the dollar account. “The delay is something that is really killing our people, after two and a half years, host communities have not been able to initiate a simple project. Some have the money as two years money have been paid to them but they cannot access the funds for a particular project. Some even said that the money is there and even to get an office with the funds is a problem.

“This delay is impeding the implementation of the provision of the PIA, if the funds have been there and not being released for them to embark on the project, what do you expect the community to do as they have been starved and pushed to the wall. “It was a good one today, despite the absence of the settlors and that is the worrisome part of it. I keep mentioning this marriage cannot be a fruitful one if the husband decides to cut away the yearning of the wife, we happen to be the wife, the host communities.

‘‘The husband who has the powers to feed the family decided not to come for round table discussions, the wife is perplexed and that is where we find ourselves today. There are issues that are burning and am calling for answers but the settlors are not here, the regulators are here, traditional rulers are here, and community members are here but they are not here even though our discussion was fruitful, we believe a day is coming they will be here with us.’’

Inability to access funds

Also speaking, the Chairman of Yenagoa/Ogbia HCDT, Zuwa Konugha, regretted that they are yet to access the full funds required by the law from one of the multinational oil companies in the state. Konugha said, “We were inaugurated in March last year and we had believed that immediately after inauguration, funds will be released and things will take proper shape but one year down the line, we are still waiting.

“The claims that they have funded the HCDTS, in our case, the dollar component up till now is not complete and so we are still expecting that something should be done quickly so that the communities will start having a feel of the PIA implementation.

“So far, the implementation is our concern, we have come to the reality that the three per cent is too meager and for a community like us that is working on a capital intensive project to mitigate against flooding, we might not achieve it. We are appealing to the national assembly to help us amend and review the three per cent to at least 10% or 15% to enable host communities execute legacy projects.”

TROMPCON Chairman speaks

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of Traditional Rulers of Oil Producing Communities, TROMPCOM, and traditional ruler of Ekowe, HRH Tobord Godswill, disclosed that though the funds accrued have been paid, however, they have not been given approval and authorisation to spend it. He said, “I am from a different HCDT and our area is operated by different oil company, fortunately for us, they have paid us in full but they say that we cannot appropriate and spend until all the HCDTS are fully inaugurates across all the oil producing communities nationwide.”

NUPRC responds

In his response, the Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, represented by Sylvester Bighoro, pointed out that the Commission has been waiting endlessly for the implementation and operationalisation of the HCDTS in line with the provisions of the PIA, 2021 and the NUPHCR 2022 and has recorded some achievements. “We are taking necessary steps and working with the settlors to ensure project execution and implementation of 2024 projects of fully funded HCDTs in line with their respective community development plans while ensuring all legacy projects in the former GMOU/MOU are transitioned and integrated in the CDP and given appropriate attention to ensure completion of same.

“It is worthy to mention that the CCE recently inaugurated the HCDT forum comprising BOT chairmen and secretaries of the HCDTs. This forum is to ensure that all BOT members are adequately carried along in the process and to serve as a platform for them to get needed clarifications and guidance from the Commission. “Regarding the littoral communities for Deep-water operations, we are pleased to inform you that the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has successfully completed the delineation of communities in five states, namely; Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Imo and Akwa Ibom. However, the final gazette is pending, awaiting the Federal Ministry of Justice due diligence.

“Sadly, Bayelsa State is the only state that is yet to be completed by the NBC. Nevertheless, appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that the delineation of communities in Bayelsa State is concluded as soon as possible and I want you all to be rest assured that the Commission will continue to do her best within the ambit of the provisions of the PIA, 2021 and the NUPHCR, 2022 to ensure smooth and speedy implementation and operationalisation of the HCDT while ensuring that all stakeholders are adequately carried along.’’