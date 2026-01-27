When Hospitals Go Silent, Complications Arise

For the past 74 days, many Nigerians seeking medical attention in public hospitals have been left stranded. The result, REGINA OTOKPA reports, are complications, increased financial burdens on patients, over stretched medical staff, delayed treatment and surgeries, return to manual records and preventable deaths amongst others:

At 9:30 a.m. on a weekday, the usually noisy outpatient ward of the National Hospital, Abuja, is eerily quiet. Plastic chairs line the hallway, empty. A notice taped to a glass door announces what patients already know too well: services are limited due to the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

For Asabe Bulus, seven months pregnant, the silence is frightening. “I came very early because of my condition,” she says, resting her hands on her belly. “The doctors are here, but without the lab and pharmacy, what can they really do for me?” Her question hangs in the air, unanswered just like thousands of others across Nigeria.

For some, they are not as lucky as Asabe to tell the story of how the strike was affe ring them. Josephine (not real name) is one of them.

Rushed to the Kubwa General Hospital as late as 1:00 am, the security manning the gate had turned them back with claims there was no official to attend to her at that time of the night due to the ongoing strike. She was rushed to Garki hospital, but she never made it. She died while her vitals were being taken.

Heart broken, Nzan Anita, a close friend of the deceased narrated, “She had a kidney problem. They brought her to General Hospital Kubwa they said they were on strike, they didn’t even allow them to enter through the gate. “They then took her to Daughters of Charity Hospital but they said the case was too much for them.

On getting to Garki hospital, as the doctors were trying to rush her, arrange things and put her on bed she started gasping for breath, few minutes later she gave up.” Anita captured the scenario in the following way: “A lot of people are sick.

This strike is affecting a lot of people because General Hospital is a hospital for the masses..It’s based on financial capability, everybody wants to come to a government place and it’s highly trusted.

The government should do something about it, lives are being lost. What happens to a lot of cases that they have their files already, If someone wants to come for monthly checkup or an inter-month check-up they can’t access healthcare.

“I’m sure a lot of people in need of urgent medical care are at home because of this strike thing, because they cannot afford private hospitals.” A patient at the National Hospital, Shirley Ezie noted she had travelled all the way from Kaduna road unaware the strike was serious as such, deny her access to her regular treatment.

“I heard health workers are on strike but I didn’t know it was this serious. I actually have doctors appointment today but as you can see, the medical records is closed except through the back door and you know what that means.”

*Health system running on fumes

For over two months now, public hospitals have been functioning on skeletal basis following the indefinite strike by JOHESU, which represents non-doctor health professionals including laboratory scientists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, radiographers, nurses, medical records officers and others who form the backbone of hospital care.

Their absence has exposed a hard truth: without allied health workers, hospitals cannot function. Across Abuja’s major public facilities; the National Hospital, Maitama District Hospital, Asokoro General Hospital, Wuse and Kubwa General Hospitals, laboratories are shut, harmacies locked, radiology units deserted, and medical records departments operating briefly or not at all.

What remains is a shell of the system patients rely on. At the Maitama District Hospital, a man in his 50s sat alone on a bench outside the General Out-Patient Department (GOPD), clutching a referral note. He gave his name simply as Israel. “The staff may have their reasons,” he says quietly, “but it’s the poor that are suffering.

If you don’t have money for a private hospital, you are stuck.” At Kubwa General Hospital, an elderly woman was seen hurling insults at a lab scientists who was trying to use the situation to exploit the woman whose appearance shows deep poverty and suffering.

The lab scientists who declined comment on the escalating issue was heard saying, “you’re not even happy I’m trying to help you. My friend get out!

Locked doors, delayed treatments

At the National Hospital, entry into the emergency unit is now through a back door. The Records Department the first stop for most patients closes before noon. Those who arrive later are turned away or pushed directly to doctors, without files, without history.

Inside consulting rooms, doctors sit idle, waiting for patients they can barely help. “Without lab results, without drugs, without diagnostics, our hands are tied,” one doctor confides. “Medicine is teamwork. What we have now is not care it’s survival.”

At Asokoro District Hospital, maternal and child care services still run, but the laboratory is closed. A woman waiting at the GOPD says she has been there for nearly an hour. “We are waiting for doctors to come..Even when they come, tests cannot be done.”

In Kubwa General hospital, nurses admit services are deliberately minimal. Though the hospital was deserted, skeletal services were ongoing especially in the ante-natal and maternity units.

However, the GOPD, lab, radiology unit, the usually crowded immunisation stand and pharmacy were empty. A nurse who requested anonymity at Kubwa General Hospital said, “We can’t abandon patients completely but we are stretched. The pressure is too much.”

From public care to private pain

For many Nigerians, the strike has meant a sudden, painful shift to private hospitals if they can afford it. Those who cannot are simply waiting for the strike to end,.waiting for pain to subside, waiting for something to give. For families managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease the situation is even more dire.

Missed appointments, delayed tests and interrupted drug supplies are not just inconveniences; they are life-threatening. Health experts warn that preventable deaths are already occurring quietly, unrecorded, behind closed doors.

JOHESU’s stance despite public outcry

Despite the federal government’s enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy, the Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU) members have voted repeatedly to sustain the strike, rejecting what they described as intimidation. They argued that while doctors’ salaries under Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) are regularly reviewed, the salary of other health workers remain sidelined.

The National Chairman, Joint Health Sectors Union (JOHESU), Kabiru Minjibir insists the strike is not about punishment, but survival.

The health workers’ demand is singular but heavy: the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which has not been reviewed since 2014, more than 11 years ago despite repeated agreements with government.

According to him, the strike will end only when government issues a clear circular, an implementation table and a payment plan for arrears. Commenting on the preventable loss of lives and health complications resulting from the prolonged strike, Minjibir said, “We are really worried because no health worker, no professional would like to have a very long industrial action because we are saving lives.

“That is why we always sympathise with the consumers of healthcare, particularly those who are using public health institutions.

We are really worried. But there is nothing we can do because it’s a dispute of rights and we were pushed to the wall. This demand has been before the government for the last 12 years and I would think this is the right time to address it or never.”

Labour’s ultimatum and govt’s promise

The Federal Government has unveiled a negotiation framework to resolve the prolonged JOHESU strike and reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing CONHESS, dismissing allegations by organised labour that it deliberately ignored the 2021 Technical Committee report.

Government says dialogue is ongoing and salary adjustments hinge on a six-month NSIWC job evaluation exercise and has urged JOHESU to suspend the strike and allow negotiations to continue in the interest of patients and the Nigerian public.

But the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the explanation, issuing a final 14-day ultimatum from January 23, 2026, and warning of mass protests and a nationwide strike if CONHESS is not immediately implemented, escalating tensions in a dispute that has crippled public health services since November 2025.

Who really loses?

While government and unions trade statements, ordinary Nigerians are paying the price in pain, lost wages, mounting bills and, in some cases, lost lives. Sources estimate that over N400 billion has been lost in 73 federal health institutions since the strike began.

But beyond numbers are stories: postponed surgeries, untreated infections, pregnant women anxious in waiting rooms, elderly patients sent home without drugs. While Medical tourism persists for the wealthy, public hospitals meant to serve the majority have become grounded to a halt.

As negotiations drag on, hospitals remain halfopen, half-dead. Patients still line up along the road corridors. Doctors still wait for support staff and Nigerians continue to ask the same question Asabe Bulus asked, “If the hospitals cannot work, where do the people go?” Until that question is answered not with communiqués, but with action, the silence in Nigeria’s public hospitals will continue to speak louder than words.