When Financial Experts Canvased Support For SMEs At Zitra’s Anniversary

Financial and economic experts have called for more funding and robust engagement between Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMEs) and the Federal Government, insisting that the micro economy of dwell funded will drive innovations.

This was disclosed at the third-year celebration of Zitra Investment, a leading lending institution offering a wide range of financial services, held at Raddison Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The occasion served as an opportunity for financial experts to rally support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and call for government intervention in the form of financial assistance and soft loans.

Keynote speaker Professor Bongo Adi who spoke on the theme “Providing an Enabling Environment for Businesses to Grow”, he emphasised the need for strategic engagement between the government and small business owners to drive innovation.

Professor Adi advocated for a reevaluation of Nigeria’s economic policies under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, stressing that economic challenges had persisted during the previous administration.

He suggested that Nigeria look to models from around the world, such as China and US, where strategic partnerships between the government and business owners had propelled innovation as he advocated soft, interest-free loans for SMEs.

The 2024 budget was also under scrutiny, with Professor Adi highlighting concerns about a substantial portion allocated to loan servicing, which could pose economic challenges in the coming year.

He called for increased oil production to avert potential business collapses.

The Group Executive Director of Commercial Tangerine echoed the importance of SMEs in job creation and called for more accessible credit facilities, citing prohibitive interest rates as a hindrance.

Babatunde Akin-Moses, CEO of Sycamore, emphasized the challenge of SMEs in accessing loans, with established companies often receiving preferential treatment.

Damilola Akinayajo, Head of Growth and Partnership at Bankly, stressed that underfunding was a major issue affecting SME development and employment opportunities. She cited admissions from the apex bank acknowledging the problem.

The event provided a platform for participants and investors to gain insights on business growth strategies, access to loans through fintech platforms, and effective repayment plans.

Zitra’s CEO, Olatunde Obadero, used the occasion to reiterate the company’s commitment to empowering individuals and businesses, adding that Zitra has provided financial tools and support for three years and is poised to continue its mission.