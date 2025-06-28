When Filmmakers Threw Surprise 60th Birthday Party For Jude Chukwuka

Nigerian actor, producer, director and singer, Jude Chukwuka, left home in a hurry on Monday, June 23, 2025 with the hope of being punctual at a business meeting with prospective partner for a movie project, not knowing he would be walking into a surprise birthday party thrown in his honor.

The shock on Jude’s face was too eclectic that he couldn’t hold back tears. He looked at the excited guests and shook his head, never believing he could be so caught unawares with a surprised party.

While at it, his wife, Mira Chukwuka appeared. That was the second surprise of the day. Earlier that morning, they had agreed that she would go for a job that had been earlier scheduled and later in the evening, meet to celebrate with just the family. unbeknownst to him, she had been part of those planning the surprise party all along.

After he recovered from the shock, the film director with over 30 movies and series to his credit, thanked everyone for remarkable gesture, “it is the greatest day of my life in years,” he said.

The event which was put together by a few friends and anchored by Khris Yarn, started with proper identification of special guests, Nollywood actors, other filmmakers and media personnel.

Among those in attendance were Ayo Adesanya, Vivian Metchie, Righteousman and his wife Carol Cee, Emdee David, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Dr Joseph Effiong, Kola KB Austin, Josiah Chucks and many others

Also in attendance virtually were Uzor Arukwe, Simon Kolawole, Wale Adebayo (Sango, in USA), Pastor Lucky Chukwuka (USA) Moji Mohips Oyetayo (Mama Ajasco), and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, all of who spoke, prayed and gave their best wishes on the screen.

Jude Chukwuka is a Nigerian actor, producer, director and singer with over 30 films and TV series, including Little Black Book, Madam Koi Koi, Castle and Castle and others. Although he was born to Igbo parents, he can speak Yoruba very fluently and versed in proverbs and adage. His father, Chief Dibiamaka Chukwuka grew up in Abeokuta while his mother grew up in Lagos Island, and he also lived his childhood life in South West, Nigeria, Lagos in particular. These factors influenced his adept knowledge of the Yoruba culture and language.

His 60th birthday this year is a leap for him and he says, life actually begins at 60.