When Ex-Customs Boss Gave Out Daughter’s Hand In Marriage

It was an atmosphere of love and celebrations at the Whitestone Event Center, Oregun Ikeja, on Saturday, August 26, venue of the wedding reception between the daughter of retired Assistant Controller General of Nigerian Customs, Kayode Olusemire, Oluwatosin Yetunde, and her United State based heartthrob, Dr Babajide Oluwatobi Adio.

It was a mixture and display of rich Yoruba culture as families, friends, colleagues and other well-wishers of the Adio family of Ibadan, Oyo State, and Olusemire from Ikoro-Ekiti in Ekiti State gathered to celebrate the new family. The event had in attendance an array of associates and former colleagues of both families of, ACG Olusemire, and the groom’s father, Mr. Francis Olujide Olujide Adio (JP) who graced the occasion in uniform attire to rejoice with them.

Both the groom’s father, Mr. Adio, and the bride’s father, the retired former Customs Zone C Controller could not hide their joy as they jubilantly treated their visitors to some brilliant oldies dance steps. In his remarks, an elated ACG Olusemire (rtd) described the groom, Dr Babajide, whom he said he met for the first time in 2017 as a well-brought-up, intelligent, and refined gentleman. He also gave glory to God for witnessing the day and described Oluwatosin as his joy, his everything.

If Saturday’s event at Whitestone was scintillating, the traditional wedding programme which earlier took place at the Anchor Event Center, Agidingbi, Ikeja, on Thursday, August 24 was more than that. It was in the neighbourhood of utopia and of course, Eldorado, making it a week of lovely activities for both Olusemire and Adio families as the couple performed their traditional wedding rites.

The Thursday event had the groom’s family from Ibadan present all the ingredients of marriage in line with the Yoruba culture. For the bride’s mother, it was a fulfillment and she expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for making the day a success. She also was full supplication to God for the newly wedded couple whom she said has made both parents proud.

“I thank God for the life of Tosin and Babajide. I thank God for sparing their lives to this day. I waited for so long but God answered my prayer and He has now crowned it with this glorious day for me. I pray that the marriage will be blissful and the Lord will uphold the new family,” she prayed.