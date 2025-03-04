When Emmanuel Walked Precious Down Presbyterian Aisle

Share

In Nigeria, every Saturday is special as many young couples who have come of age, seal their love with their partners by exchanging marital vows and tying the nuptial knots, EMMANUEL ONANI reports

Marriage is the state of being united as spouses in a consensual and contractual relationship recognized by law. It is a legally and socially sanctioned union, between a man and a woman, that is regulated by laws, rules, customs, beliefs and attitudes that prescribe the rights and duties of the partners and accords status to their offsprings.

Holy wedlock

Saturday, February 15 2025 will continue to occupy a prominent position in the lives of the families of Chief Solo U. Akuma (SAN) and Dr. (Mrs) Victoria Akuma, as well as Mr. Azuka Chukwudinma and Mrs. Chinenye Chukwudinma.

On that day, Emmanuel and Precious brought the two families together to bear witness to the fulfilment of their love. According to the Scriptures, he who finds a wife, finds a good thing and so it was for Emmanuel and his bride.

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (First Abuja Parish) bore the imprints of solemnity and sublimity throughout the wedding session, which commenced at 11:00am.

Shakers and movers of the society, including some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), senior government officials, captains of industry, friends of the families, witnessed the receipt of the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony by Emmanuel Ukaegbu Akuma and Precious Chukwudinma, which has made them one.

Inside Abuja reports that Emmanuel is the son of a former Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Abia State and member, Board of Directors, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.

Matrimonial sermon

In his reflection, Very Rev. Ikechukwu Anaga, enjoined the couple to make God the centre of the union, emphasising the compelling need for them to respect boundaries.

Turning to the bride, Anaga said: “Precious, what God expects from you is to respect your husband, and failure to respect boundaries in marriage is one of the reasons marriages experience problems”.

While urging the groom to love and protect his wife, the officiating minister maintained that “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. “Allow the fear of God to be visible in your marriage. Many marriages are collapsing; the absence of God in the home.

“Establish an effective means of communication; marriage is a new world”. Another Minister said: “Beloved in the Lord, we have come together to the house of God to join together this man, Emmanuel Ukaegbu Akuma and this woman, Adachukwu Precious Chukwudinma in marriage in the assurance that the Lord God who created us male and female is present with us here in all his power and love.

“We shall proceed to join them together according to the ordinance of God and the usage of the Christian Church, and we shall invoke on their behalf the blessings of God as soon as they shall have satisfactorily answered some questions prescribed by the Church.

“Marriage is a holy estate, instituted by God and made sacred by our Lord’s gracious presence at the marriage in Canaan of Galilee.

“It is part of God’s loving purpose for humanity and commended in the Holy Scripture as honourable in all. It is consecrated as signifying the mystical union between Christ and His Church.

“Marriage is enriched by God for all who have faith in the gospel, for through the saving grace of Christ and the renewal of the Holy Spirit, husband and wife can love each other as Christ loves them.

“Marriage is thus a gift and a calling of God, therefore not to be entered upon lightly or ill advisedly, but thoughtfully, reverently and in the fear of God with due considerations of the ends for which it was instituted.”

Pronounced man and wife at 1:07pm, the couple sparkled in their respective wedding outfits, dancing and greeting guests, who processed to the sanctuary to show them love.

Groom’s father

In his brief words of admonition, the groom’s father, Chief Solo Akuma, enjoined the couple to make love the cornerstone of their union, while fashioning out a unique model that works for them.

His words: “My advice to the bride and groom, as they begin a new life, is for them to love each other. “They should try to fashion a way they will live together as husband and wife, and accommodate themselves. “This is because, marriage is an institution of two people; husband and wife.

“So, they should love each other, as I said before, and fashion a way on what they are going to do in order to make their marriage work and to last’.

From the No. 5 Boke Close, off Sakono Street, where the church is located, guests proceeded to AIB Events Centre, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 11, venue for the reception.

