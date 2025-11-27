When Eminent Nigerians Celebrated George At 80

ANAYO EZUGWU writes on the 80th birthday celebration of a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George

Notable Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, last Friday, described a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, as an outstanding statesman who has demonstrated devotion and undisguised love for Nigeria and his state of birth – Lagos.

In his goodwill message at an event to mark George’s 80th birthday, President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, commended the PDP stalwart for his contributions to national development.

Tinubu noted that although he and George had been on opposite sides politically since 1999, it had never diminished his admiration and respect for him. He also acknowledged George’s valuable advice and interventions on national issues since he assumed office as president. “At 80, Chief George has lived a whole life. He dedicated his life to serving our country with a distinguished career in the military.

As a leader of note and “Lagos Boy’ as he had always proudly described himself, he has demonstrates devotion and undisguised love for the country and his state of birth. “Today’s event is thus a celebration of a distinguished Nigerian, a statesman and an outstanding politician. It gladdened my heart when I received the letter from Chief B inviting me to share in the joy of the day with him, his family, friends, and his invitation letter to me reflects the Nigerian and Lagos spirit – our shared history, kindred spirit, and good neighbourliness.

“The event of today has again demonstrated that, as politicians, we can disagree and still, the values that bind us together as members of a household living in different rooms are more enduring and stronger than us. “Politically, Chief George and I have been on the side since 1999 but that has never diminished my admiration and respect for him as a leader in Nigeria and in Lagos, our home state. I know the respect has always be mutual. In many ways, today is a very significant day.

First, I am most happy that my egbon, through the abiding grace of God, turned 80 years in good health despite vicissitudes of life that attended his way. “Two, I am equally happy and rejoice wit that he is alive to celebrate today in Lagos, rather than in self-imposed exile. I recall that he made a vow on national television that he would go into exile if I were ever to become president of Nigeria.

I pleaded with him that he would have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve the peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that was our collective dream,” Tinubu said. Former President Jonathan, on his part, described George as a mentor and father figure. “This milestone is a testimony to a life of service, courage, and unwavering commitment to our nation. You have distinguished yourself as a professional, elder statesman and political leader. Your contributions to democratic development and national unity remain deeply appreciated,” he said.

Makinde, who said George cannot be a pushover, being a military General, thanked him for rising to the occasion when forces within the PDP wanted to prevent him from declaring his governorship ambition. Governor Mohammed, who described George as a father, cerebraland hardworking person, added that he is blunt, detribalised and has mentored many Nigerians. “Chief Bode George is beyond Lagos State.

I will describe him as a detribalised Nigerian. I worked under him when he was Chairman of the NPA. He is cerebral, impactful, and has always left a mark wherever he served,” he said. The chairman of the occasion, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), who was represented by Chief Dele Ogedengbe, lauded George’s resilience.

He said: “Bode George has gone through a lot in life — prosecution, conviction and imprisonment — yet he kept fighting until he was exonerated by the Supreme Court. Throughout, he remained steadfast and focused.” He urged Nigerians to emulate the celebrant’s determination and never give up in the face of challenges In and emotional speech, George reflected on his long journey through public life, acknowledging both triumphs and challenges.

“My journey through public life has been long and painful. From my early days as a young naval officer to my years in political leadership, I have seen Nigeria at her brightest and most challenging moments. I have served in government and in opposition. I have celebrated victories and endured defeats. I have been praised and misunderstood. But through every twist and turn, I have held firmly to one conviction: Nigeria is worth serving, and Nigeria is worth believing in.”

George emphasized that politics should not be about bitterness or revenge but about building bridges and advancing the common good. He urged leaders to place Nigeria first, reminding them that future generations will inherit whatever is built or destroyed today. He admonished young Nigerians, saying: “Do not give up on Nigeria. I understand your frustrations, but no generation has had it easy.

Our generation faced wars, dictatorship, imprisonment, and persecution, yet we endured because we believed in the promise of this land. Be bold, be curious, and be upright. This country needs your creativity, innovation, and courage. “The destiny of Nigeria will not be rated by foreign hands, it will be rated by you. Leadership is not about noise, it is about service. It is not about position, it is about purpose.

Serve your communities with integrity, and you will change the nation more than any slogan ever could. As I stand at this milestone, I am reminded that everything in life is transitory, power, wealth, titles, and applause. “What endures is the legacy of the character of kindness and of service to others. I thank all who have walked this road with me. My friends, classmates, my mentors, my political associates, even my critics. I hold no bitterness, no malice, no regrets at any time.

There is no room for anger, only room for prayer. My faith in God remains unshaken. He has lifted me from despair to renewal, from confusion to clarity. And for that, I say, God be in the glory.” The birthday celebration featured the review and public presentation of two books: ‘Unfiltered: A Chronicle of Selected Speeches’ and ‘Bode George: From the Cradle, To the Seas, To the Podium.’ Prof. Femi Otubanjo of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, who reviewed the autobiography, said the work provided a detailed account of a life shaped by discipline and resilience.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including former Governors Murtala Nyako, Babangida Aliyu, Gbenga Daniel and Rabiu Kwankwaso. Also in attendance were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki; the party’s National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja; PDP BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara; former PDP National Chairman, Iliya Damagum and Chairman of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council, Tajudeen Olusi.