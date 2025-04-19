When Drums Speak: Culture, Creativity As GOTHAD celebrates WDD 2025

Share

The power and significance of traditional drums in cultural preservation, propagation, and economic development, besides their therapeutic and entertainment values, took centre stage on Friday, April 4, as the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD) rolled out the drums with pomp and creativity to celebrate this year’s World Drummers Day.

The event, organised by GOTHAD in collaboration with the National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, and held at the Queen Amina Garden, National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, was a feast of performances, including, drums ensemble, turning the venue into a giant canvas of creativity and colours. Even a casual visitor to the National Theatre cannot but be amazed by the array of traditional drums that adorned the makeshift stage – as the main building of the renovated National Theatre is yet to be opened for performances. The WDD 2025 celebration, which was on the theme “Drum for More Kindness, Tolerance & Togetherness”, had in attendance, the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele, who was the Chief Host; the Artistic Director/CEO, National Troupe of Nigeria, Hajia Kaltume Gana Bulama, the Host; the Royal Mother of the Day, Her Regal Majesty, Queen Ambassador Dr. Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, wife of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr. Adeniran Makinde; the National Coordinator of GOTHAD, Mr. Isioma Williams, scholars, veteran thespians, members of GOTHAD, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, culture advocates, arts and culture aficionados, students, among other.

As expected, it was a celebration of the power of drums through series of performances by the National Troupe of Nigeria, the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture – Standing Troupe, National Drums Circle Party, led by Prince Adewale Laoye (Aafin Ilu-Ede, Osun State), as well as drums performances by the Bariga, Surulere, Ajegunle, Mushin, Mainland, Ojo, Okoyi Obalende, Lagos Island, Epe, Alimosho, Apapa/Oto, Agege, and Orile Iganmu zones respectively. Highlights of the colourful event include Conferment of Patrons on Art Osagie Okedigun, Tairu Ajibode, Adeniran Makinde fta, Segun Adefila, Ola Awakan, Dantala Jatau Dewan, Aralola Olumuyiwa, Adebola T. Olowe, Mufu Onifade, and Prince Adewale Laoye. Also, National Theatre, National Troupe of Nigeria, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture (Standing Troupe), Aafin Ilu (Ede, Osun State), and Bi-Okoto Cultural Centre, USA, well honoured, respectively, with Organisation Awards.

Earlier in her welcome address, the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Mrs. Tola Akerele, who was the Chief Host, underscored the power of drums to unite, heal, and inspire.

“It is my profound privilege to welcome you all to this special gathering at the National Theatre as we celebrate World Theatre Day (WDD) 2025, a day that also marks the remembrance of the legendary Chief Hubert Ogunde, Doyen of Nigerian Theatre.

“Today, we do more than honour the drum; we recognise its power unite, heal, and inspire a world in desperate need of kindness, tolerance and togetherness. We gather not only to celebrate the universal language of the drum but also to pay homage to a legend whose life was a symphony of creativity, resilience, and cultural pride,” she said.

She noted that the drum is the oldest communicator known to humanity, stressing that before words, there were rhythms – rhythms that conveyed joy, sorrow, warning, and welcome.

“Across Nigeria, from the Gangan of the Yoruba to the Ekwe of the Igbo, and the sacred resonance of the Bata, drums have told our stories, summoned our warriors, celebrated our victories, and mourned our losses.

“But today, we reflect on a deeper truth: the drum does not discriminate. It does not care about tribe, religion, or status. It only asks that we listen – and respond with open hearts. In a world where division too often drowns out dialogue, the drum reminds us that harmony is possible when we move to the same rhythm.

“Chief Hubert Ogunde understood this better than anyone. His theatre was not just entertainment; it was a movement for social harmony. His genius fused drama, music, and dance into an irresistible force birthed modern Nigerian theatre. Ogunde was not just a playwright and actor; he was a musician, a composer, a drummer at heart. His

productions were alive with the cadence of drums – Yoruba folk rhythms, highlife melodies, and sacred harmonies that turned stages into spiritual gatherings.”

Continuing, Mrs. Akerele said: “In works like ‘Yoruba Ronu’ and ‘Ayanmo’, Ogunde used the drum as a narrative device, a call to action, and a mirror society. His theatre was a rebellion, a celebration, and a prophecy. As we remember him today, let us ask ourselves: How do we honour his legacy? The answer lies in our commitment to preserving indigenous artistry while innovating for new generations.

“At the National Theatre, we believe culture is the soul of the nation, and drumming is its heartbeat. That is why, in the spirit of today’s theme, we have gathered as one family, united in purpose – swaying and swinging to the same rhythm as we heed the call of the drum for kindness, tolerance, and togetherness.”

Also, in her address, Artistic Director/CEO, National Troupe of Nigeria, Hajia Kaltume Gana Bulama, said the Day is a celebration of rhythm, culture, “and the universal language that connects us all. Today, we come together to honour the art of drumming, a tradition that transcends borders and unites us in our shared humanity. It is truly a privilege to be your host for this memorable occasion.”

“As we mark this special day, established in 2013 by Christian Schages, a German professional drummer and instructor, let us reflect on the profound impact of drumming. Beyond performance, drumming plays a crucial role in cultural preservation, therapy, and economic development. It is an art with the potential to become a global cultural export, showcasing Nigeria’s rich and diverse heritage to the world.”

She commended Her Regal Majesty Ambassador Dr. Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, for her

unwavering dedication to the arts and support for the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD). She also commended GOTHAD for their relentless efforts in keeping the tradition of drumming alive.

“Through dance, drama, music, and drumming, we have been celebrating our nation’s cultural heritage. We are proud to stand in solidarity with GOTHAD and extend our full support to its mission of preserving and promoting indigenous rhythms.

The Artistic Director assured that the National Troupe of Nigeria, being the Cultural Ambassadors of Nigeria, is committed to promoting and propagating Nigerian arts worldwide.

“Drumming is more than just a sequence of beats; it is the heartbeat of our traditions, the pulse of our celebrations, and the voice of our ancestors. Your work ensures that this vibrant legacy continues to thrive, shaping our artistic identity and inspiring future generations.

“Today, we pay tribute to the legendary drummers who have shaped Nigerian drumming and music, leaving an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. We remember the late Chief Hubert Ogunde, whose death anniversary coincides with this occasion. Baba Michael Babatunde Olatunji, of blessed memory, a Grammy nominated artist in 1998. We also honour the late Benjamin Aderounmu, famously known as Kokoro, the blind minstrel; Alhaji Fatai Ojuade, a master of the talking drum; and Sikiru Adepoju, a two-time Grammy Award winner. Additionally, we

recognize Baba Muraina Oyelami, Sir Peter Badejo OBE, Papa Peter Odili, Salisu Mashi, Dantala Jatau Dewan, as well as Aralola Olamuyiwa (Nigeria’s first female talking drummer), and of course, our own lsIoma Williams, Lawrence Etim, and many other past and present legends whose contributions keep this vibrant legacy alive. Their work continues to shape our artistic identity and inspire future generations.

“To the younger generation, we encourage you to embrace and sustain the art of drumming, preserving its significance for years to come. As custodians of Nigeria’s rich drumming traditions, the National Troupe of Nigeria remains committed to nurturing a thriving community of drummers, cultural ambassadors, and enthusiasts.”

Hajia Bulama called for GOTHAD’s inclusion in the reopening ceremony of the National Arts Theatre, noting that the historic event presents a golden opportunity to celebrate the power of drumming and reaffirm its place in Nigeria’s artistic landscape.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the National Coordinator of GOTHAD, Mr. Isioma Williams, explained that the primary goal of the Guild is to elevate the status of Theatre Arts Drumming/Drums in Nigeria, transforming it into a sustainable profession.

“By creating a supportive framework, the Guild endeavours to empower its members to fully realise their capabilities and potentials,” he said, adding that this endeavour seeks to foster growth and professionalism within the drumming community, thereby contributing to the enrichment of Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

