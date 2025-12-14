When Divorce Muffles Pastors’ Authority

Marriage has been described as a sacred institution for procreation and sustenance of the human race. But in this report, ADEYEMI LAHANMI discusses growing cases of divorced pastors and its possible impact on their reputation and authority to counsel intending couples

A common occurrence today in Christendom is the fact that many pastors have become single, because their marriages have hit the rocks. Without mentioning names, many of these prominent ministers are either separated from their wives or are fully divorced.

Unlike the Catholic Church where Reverend fathers are celibate, the likes of maverick and charismatic Pastors are said to have either separated or divorced their wives for many years now.

While the details of their marriages are in the wraps, and no facts have been presented that these ministers are particularly reprehensible, some in Christendom have wondered the impact of such status on their freeness of speech, especially as far as canceling intending couples and couples on marital success is concerned.

This has become an issue as the Bible says a Bishop should be the husband of one wife. Besides, others have argued that these are indications that the church is going through the signs of the times. They are of the view that there are cases within the ministry that bring a whole lot of controversies and that has to do with ministers who are divorced or separated still leading their congregation.

Between irrevocable calling and broken covenant

Reverend Adekunle Adegoke deepens the conversation by introducing a painful theological tension. He begins with the biblical timeline: “Marriage is a divine institution, but divorce was permitted by Moses due to human hardness of heart, and Christ restored its original, lofty ideal. “When Jesus came, he said God created them male and female, and he does not support divorce, rather the man would leave his father and mother and stick to his wife, such that they will become one flesh.”

Yet, he immediately acknowledges the messy reality of human choice. “When God sends you on an errand, there is provision, but sometimes our choices mar the plan of God for our lives.” He critiques modern approaches to choosing a spouse that prioritize “emotional and physical endowment” over biblical wisdom, often setting the stage for future failure.

Then the core dilemma. “Divorced ministers who are leading ministries still have the gift of God in their lives,” he said. The calling appears intact; the anointing may still flow. “If we ask what happened, they will have a lot to say.

But to say, it is not biblical.” He pointedly asks the church: “Are we looking at the gift of God over the word of God?” The call and marriage are both spiritual endowments from God, and a deficiency in one, he suggests, does not automatically nullify the other. “We will not say anyone that has issues with his marriage should go out of calling.”

Rev. Adegoke is cautious about judgment, citing Scripture that reserves final judgment for God. However, he expresses deep concern for the message sent to a flock prone to idolizing its leaders.

“Many members today look at pastors as if they are their god. The world revolves around what is trending, and it should not be so for the church.”

For him, the church must rigorously examine the spiritual meaning of its actions, even when it leads to uncomfortable conclusions about who is fit to stand in the pulpit. Kehinde Adegbayibi, in her view, sees spirituality as the bedrock of marriage and ministry. For her, the solution—and the problem—begin long before a marriage reaches crisis.

“Any marriage that must work requires a spiritual alignment from both parties,” she asserts, emphasizing that matrimony is the complex union of two distinct worlds—different backgrounds, cultures, and traditions.

“When you are with God in the spirit, it guides you through conflicts. There will be times when you are to keep quiet, times to speak. But without that guidance, you’re navigating blind.”

She identifies the immense pressures unique to ministry—isolation, emotional demands, and the subtle idolatry of placing “the work of God” above the “family of God”—as fertile ground for failure.

“Sometimes men are liable to cheat, and ministers are not exempt because of the many temptations that abound. If the minister is not spiritual, he can fall. Sex is also part of it, and keeping the home is highly important.”

She proposes a ratio: 40% physical, 60% spiritual. “The Bible says the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. When you are spiritually strong, you are guided by His word. Even when temptation comes, the Spirit of God will tell you how to face it.”

This spiritual fortification, he argues, is the primary defense against the collapse that can end a minister’s career. On the central question, his stance is clear. “The Bible says God hates divorce. If it is something pertaining to infidelity, the minister is not fit to lead a church.”

He advocates for a process of suspension or administrative oversight, allowing for potential restoration through the church’s intervention. However, his underlying principle is firm:

“They should not lead the church… If a man of God can’t take charge of his family, what are we talking about then? They should be able to bear pains as they teach us and also be an example.”

Empty vessel principle

Reverend Afolabi shifts the discussion from the theoretical to the institutional, revealing a landscape of conflicting policies. His example is stark: “In the Baptist Church, the moment there is an issue of divorce, you’re no longer a minister.” Could they remarry and lead? “No, except they go to establish their own ministry.”

This, he explains, highlights a fundamental rift. “It is an issue of denomination. I am the G.O; it is what I believe that is what you believe. People will give Bible passages to back up their actions.” He recounts a telling anecdote: a couple seeking a divorce was told by their pastor, “Here we don’t divorce, but separate.”

After a six-month separation, they reconciled. “So it depends on denominations, and they will have biblical scriptures to back it up.” This denominational relativism, for Rev. Afolabi, creates a space where the calling is often invoked as an unimpeachable credential, irrespective of personal morality.

“We have ministers who have divorced three times and are still leading ministries, and God is still using them,” he notes, not as an endorsement but as an observation of a modern phenomenon. He offers a powerful and tragic biblical analogy: Samson.

“Look at the issue of Samson in the Bible who had the calling but still died with the Philistines. The anointing and calling will be there, but the grace is no longer existent, and they are empty inside. What they are seeing are the shadows.”

This is perhaps the most poignant warning: a minister can operate on the momentum of a past calling and public gifting while being spiritually hollow, catering to crowds seeking spectacle over substance. “It’s all about what people want to hear, and there is nothing inside.” He extends the practical implications, questioning the credibility of such a leader.

“Our churches today are like a jamboree. As a divorced minister, how can you successfully do marriage counseling?” He further notes the hypocrisy when ministers or their wives are entangled in adultery or abuse, asking, “How can they successfully counsel people?”

A flock at a crossroads

The insights from these three persons reveal a church grappling with a multidimensional crisis. The minister in training emphasizes prevention through spiritual discipline and views the pulpit through the lens of exemplary household leadership. Rev. Adegoke wrestles with the theological paradox of an enduring gift operating alongside a broken covenant, urging the church to prioritize the Word over wonders.

Rev. Afolabi exposes the institutional fragmentation and the risk of charismatic authority divorcing itself from character, creating leaders who are “empty inside.” Their perspectives coalesce into a unified concern for the church’s integrity and witness.

The debate over divorced ministers is not merely about private morality but public theology. It forces a congregation to answer:

What do we believe about the qualifications of a leader? Is the pulpit a place for those who have only overcome, or also for those who are authentically overcoming? Where is the line between grace and accountability? The issue also exposes the tension between centralized denominational authority and the autonomous, often personality-driven, model of many modern ministries. In one structure, a divorce means a swift and definitive removal.

In another, it becomes a private matter, with the leader’s continued authority resting on perceived anointing and congregational loyalty. Ultimately, the question reverberates beyond the pastor’s study. Observers say it touches every married couple in the pews who look to the pulpit for hope and guidance.

It challenges church boards and denominational heads to craft policies that are both compassionate and faithful. And it asks every believer to reflect on the delicate balance between the ideal we are called to and the grace we all require.