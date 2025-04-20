When Denrele dazzled with 3 yards of Gele

Share

Whenever Denrele Edun is expected at a movie premiere red carpet, fans literally wear extra shade sunglasses because they know the dazzling lights would be too bright.

At the Lagos premiere of ‘Owambe Thieves’, celebrities brought that line to life. From bold fashion statements to cultural flair, the night delivered everything the film’s premiere theme promised and more.

Television personality, Denrele Edun grabbed most of the attention with his gold coloured Damask Agbada, but what got fans talking was his high up Gele.

Edun told Sunday Telegraph that the Gele head gear took two hours to put together and the designer used about three yards to achieve the size.

Denrele Edun is known to add his own spark to any trending style. It was expected that his agbada would be grand but no one knew the surprising twist in his style would be to switch Fila cap with Iya Rainbow kind of Gele.

