When Delta non-indigenes honoured Oborevwori

The recent recognition of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, by non-indigenes in the state, underscores his dedication to inclusive governance and unity. This honour reflects the widespread appreciation of his leadership style, which embraces all ethnic groups, ensuring that every resident of Delta benefits from the government’s policies and programs, regardless of their origins.

Governor Oborevwori’s administration remains committed to fostering peace, development, and equal opportunities for both indigenes and non-indigenes. Through his emphasis on inclusivity, he has strengthened social cohesion and enhanced economic participation among Delta’s diverse communities. The recognition by non-indigenous groups is a testament to his efforts in creating an environment where all residents feel valued, empowered, and represented in governance.

This development highlights the significance of inclusive policies in a multi-ethnic society like Delta State, reaffirming the crucial role of leadership in uniting people for sustainable and holistic development.

On Wednesday, a delegation of non-indigenes residing in the state passed a vote of confidence in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, commending his compassionate leadership and the remarkable developmental strides achieved by his administration over the past two years.

The group also honoured Governor Oborevwori with the Most All-Inclusive Governor Award 2025 in recognition of his outstanding achievements and commitment to providing equal opportunities for all residents of Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of leaders of the non-indigenes in the state during a solidarity visit to the Governor at Government House, Asaba, Prof. Pius Chinwuba Ike, noted that the Governor had done exceedingly well in the areas of infrastructural development, human capital development, education, healthcare, security and the general wellbeing of Deltans and residents of the state.

Prof. Ike disclosed that the achievements recorded by the Governor had won him several awards which he listed to include THISDAY/Arise Television Governor of the year 2024, Silverbird Governor of the year 2023, New Telegraph Governor of the year 2024 on infrastructure as well as the $400,000 Bill and Melinda Gates award for infrastructure on Primary Healthcare (PHC).

He said: “We, the 150-man strong leaders of the non-indigene community in Delta State, comprising but not limited to the Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, South-South States, Yoruba and Middle Belt States feel highly delighted to pay you a solidarity visit today, the 12th of March, 2025.

“For nearly two years now since Your Excellency mounted the saddle as Governor of Delta State, the leadership of the non-indigene community drawn from all over the 25 local government areas in the State have noted your giant strides in the areas of infrastructural development, human capital development, education, healthcare, security and the general wellbeing of Deltans.

“We have come to the realization that Leadership is truly measured, not just by policies and projects, but by the depth of compassion and fairness extended to all, regardless of origin or background.

“It is, therefore, with immense gratitude and deep appreciation that we assemble today to acknowledge and celebrate your exemplary leadership as Governor of Delta State. By your administration’s policies, actions and personal disposition, you have affirmed that governance is about people, not just place and that leadership embraces all”.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori who expressed appreciation to the Non-Indigenes Communities in the state for the solidarity visit, assured them of his administration’s commitment to create an environment that is conducive for growth, development and peaceful co-existence.

The Governor said everyone resident in the Delta State, irrespective of ethnic or geographical background, deserves to feel welcomed and empowered to succeed in the state.

“Your visit reminds me of the rich diversity and resilience that defines our great state. Delta State, known as the Big Heart, has always been a beacon of hope and opportunity for people from all walks of life.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for choosing to make Delta State your home and a place to invest.

“So many of the non-indigenes, especially from the South East, who are doing businesses in Onitsha are residents here. Your contributions to our economy, culture and social fabric are invaluable and we are proud to have you as part of our communities.

“You are stakeholders in this place and I appreciate all of you for the love you have shown this administration. I could remember during my campaign, I came to meet you, and you said that on the issue of governor, you will vote for me and you people did,” he added.

While saying that elections had come and gone, the Governor appealed to them to extend the love and support that they had shown to his administration, to the government at the centre, assuring that there was hope for Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that there is hope for Nigeria. You can see that the economy is bouncing back. So, I need all of us to be on the same page for this country to move forward.

“What is more important is the country that we belong to; if the country is doing very well at the center, the sub-nationals won’t have stress. So, the support you are giving to me, if you extend it to the center, it will make everything move very well,” he said.

…Gets State Assembly’s vote of implicit confidence

Delta State House of Assembly, Wednesday, passed a vote of implicit confidence on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. This was sequel to a motion by the Majority Leader, Hon Emeka Nwaobi during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor.

Congratulating Governor Oborevwori on his giant developmental strides, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Guwor, said Deltans had never had it so good, as the remarkable developments across every sector of the economy was visible to all.

The Speaker noted that his various awards were clear testaments to his remarkable achievements which he described as second to none in the country, stating that Deltans were indeed proud of his achievements. The Speaker urged him to continue to do more for the people.

…Strikes lasting deal on Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, met with stakeholders of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of the state over the age-long land dispute.

The meeting, which was held at the Osubi residence of the Governor, had in attendance members of the peace committee on the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh crisis. At the meeting, both parties agreed to live in peace and adhere to the terms of settlement agreeable to both communities.

While addressing both parties, Governor Oborevwori commended youths and elders of both communities for agreeing to maintain and walk the path of peace. Representatives of both communities thanked the Governor for his intervention and the subsequent resolution of the age-long crisis.

Recall that Governor Oborevwori had, through the State Executive Council, (EXCO) approved the construction of the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Road to ensure free movement of people across both communities.

…Receives report on Ogwashi-Uku, neighbouring communities

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, assured the people of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom and neighbouring communities of the prompt study and release of the White Paper on the Commission of Inquiry’s report on the land disputes in the area. He gave the assurance while receiving the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the lingering kingship/land ownership dispute within Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area and neighbouring communities in the state.

He said the findings of the committee would give the State Government profound insights into the genesis of the protracted crises, and provide the road map towards achieving the goal of sustainable peace and security not just in Ogwashi-Uku and environs, but also the entire state.

While appreciating the Chairman, Justice Ejiro Emudainohwo, and other members of the Commission of Inquiry for their sacrifice, dedication to duty and sense of responsibility, he said; “I assure the people of Ogwashi-Uku and environs that the State Government would commence the study of this report immediately, and a White Paper on it will be issued as soon as possible.”

