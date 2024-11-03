When competence, commitment enhance delivery

Share

‘Egbon, don’t you remember me?’ Those were his first words as a mutual friend asked if I didn’t remember him. ‘We were together in America during Obama’s election in 2008. We went around during the coverage. We even had lunch on you,’ he said. That was when I remembered this young, enterprising and very jovial though sometimes reticent young man, Olufemi Soneye. This was in January, 2023.

But we were to begin serious sessions of bonding when we bounced off ideas about journalism and reputation management between each other.

Olufemi Soneye turned 50 on October 29, 2024.

Now, observing birthdays has Biblical references in Genesis, Jeremiah, Job, Mark and Matthew, among others.

However, observance of birthdays varies depending on the conviction and disposition of individuals. Olufemi Soneye has every reason to celebrate but he has demurred because of the recent tragedy that struck at NNPCL, where he is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, CCCO. Yet, he deserves to be celebrated.

Discernibly, life is lived in moments and it is in the cumulative effect of those moments that each life is viewed as successful or otherwise.

A scripture say, “Seest thou a man diligent in his ways, he shall stand before kings and not before ordinary men”.

This much resonates with the essence of Soneye’s life as virtually everyone who knows him, would agree that he is a perfect gentleman imbued with strong character, wisdom, temperance and insight, a successful technocrat whose lexicon does not have space for the word failure.

His song has always been that of victory and he sings it with all forcefulness and conviction.

In full essence, he is a man prepared by a combination of factors such as a robust and analytical mind, unswerving vigour, selflessness, and fearlessness, he exemplifies a new breed without greed in Nigeria’s socio-economic and professional space.

He is a man routinely saluted for his sense of duty, willingness to help, forthrightness and penetrating presence at all times.

On an occasion such as his birthday, it is only fitting to take a closer look at his essence and continuing relevance in both private and public life.

More profoundly is his appointment as the CCCO at NNPCL. The appointment in October 2023 revalidated the strength of his cerebral disposition in public service, intellectual sagacity and patriotism to his fatherland by doing a difficult job seamlessly and almost always getting positive results.

Being appointed as CCCO of NNPCL at that time simply thrust him into the murky waters of intrigues, scheming and a trust deficit that had engulfed the oil and gas space, specifically the NNPCL.

But for a man who prefers to be called by his full first name of Olufemi (instead of Femi), he does not believe in half measures.

Notable amongst his numerous roles in that capacity has been to oversee the company’s external and internal communications, reputation management, and stakeholder engagement.

He has also developed and implemented NNPCL’s communications strategy for effectiveness, managing media relations, coordinating crisis communications and issues management, leading corporate branding and image management, fostering stakeholder engagement, including government, investors, and industry partners, et al.

Mr Soneye equally has a proven record of playing a vital role in shaping NNPCL’s public image by effectively communicating its vision, mission, and values in the best interest of Nigeria. Being a seasoned journalist with decades of experience prepared him for that role, especially having practised in the USA – before NNPCL, Soneye was publisher of Per Second News, PSN, a global online publishing outfit.

October 29 is indeed unique in the life of Soneye and it is just right to say happy birthday to a growing legend, an emerging icon, a great administrator, a man of distinction, a consummate professional, a respected nationalist, and a committed and loving father and husband.

Like diamonds, his worth is inestimable. Olufemi Soneye has impacted numerous lives locally and internationally through his generosity, knowledge, impartation and benevolence and ultimately with a good sense of humility, maturity, discipline, integrity and dignity.

His commitment to making a positive difference in people’s lives is immense.

To the man of exceptional ability and performance, Olufemi Soneye stands out as an administrator per excellence and through his brilliance, hard work and success he has become one of the rising pillars of Nigeria in the most critical sector of our economy.

The business world is only for the brave at heart and thankfully he is a shining example within that space.

Congratulations on reaching the half-century club! May your next 50 years be more amazing than the first and may God bless your new age with life’s amazing wherewithal clothed with abiding fulfilment, sound health, long life, fruitfulness and prosperity.

*Bolaji, a journalist and media strategist, is based in Lagos

