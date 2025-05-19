When Communities Heal Together: Quiet Revolution Transforming Mental Healthcare In Nigeria’s Conflict Zones

Share

In Borno State, where insurgency has left deep scars, Dr. Fatima Abba Ali, an AIG Public Leaders Programme alumna, is pioneering a community-based approach that is bringing mental health services to thousands of children who would otherwise go unnoticed and untreated.

It is a bright morning at a primary health centre in Jere, a local government area in Borno State. Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) equipped with tablets and laptops are meeting with young people, their fingers moving across screens as they conduct mental health assessments using digital tools that are changing the landscape of care in this region.

Among them was Y.J.K., a bright student whose life took a challenging turn after losing his father to Boko Haram violence as a toddler.

Though he excelled academically, his behaviour had begun to change in recent years—withdrawing socially, staying out late, sleeping excessively, and watching his grades decline.

“Without this community screening, his condition might have remained undetected until it became far more severe,” explains Dr. Fatima Abba Ali, the visionary Consultant Psychiatrist behind the Mentaccess project, which she upgraded and expanded as her reform project during her time as a participant in the AIG Public Leaders Programme, a capacity building initiative of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation facilitated by the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

“Instead, he was referred to the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, diagnosed with social phobia and substance dependence, and received the treatment he needed.”

Today, Y.J.K. is back in school and thriving—one success story among the more than 29,000 children and adolescents who have been screened through this groundbreaking initiative.

Catching them young

“Research consistently indicates that more than half of mental health disorders emerge during childhood or adolescence,” Dr. Fatima explains.

“Borno State has endured over a decade and a half of security challenges, placing children and adolescents at the heart of this crisis.”

This reality formed the foundation of Mentaccess, which operates on a simple yet powerful premise: early intervention saves lives. “Why not catch them young?” she asks, a question that has become the project’s unofficial motto.

The methodology is innovative yet practical.

At its core is a three-tier system that begins with community health workers conducting screenings using the Mentaccess digital tool —a mobile tool that enables real-time assessment of mental health conditions, even in areas with intermittent internet connectivity.

The power of community trust

What makes this approach revolutionary is how it leverages existing community structures and trusted individuals to overcome long-standing barriers to mental healthcare.

“Previously, seeking help for mental health concerns was often a difficult journey marked by stigma and lack of awareness,” Dr. Fatima notes.

“Individuals frequently explored numerous avenues, such as spiritual and traditional healers, often delaying or entirely missing appropriate care.”

The first tier of the Mentaccess system places Community Health Workers—individuals already known and trusted within their communities—at the frontline of mental health detection.

They use the digital screening tool to identify potential issues and provide basic care for mild cases, while referring more complex situations up the care pathway.

For the second tier, specially trained Psychiatric Rehabilitation Providers deliver more intensive counselling. The third tier connects patients with psychiatrists at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Maiduguri, sometimes through teleconsultation services for those in remote areas.

Technology bridging the gap

The Mentaccess digital tool is an important innovation that can address the mental health service gap in rural communities.

It enables real-time screening that guides non-specialist health workers in identifying mental health disorders.

