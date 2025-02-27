When Civil Servants Will Get February Salary – FG

Share

On Thursday, the Nigerian Government announced that the February salary for all Federal Government civil servants has been initiated.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Morkwa emphasized that the government has established the necessary disbursement protocols to commence the payment of February salaries, with workers expected to receive notifications before the conclusion of Thursday.

He also assured that February salaries would be fully disbursed, countering any claims of shortfalls.

Mokwa explained that the alleged shortfalls in January salaries were due to the finalization of payments related to the new minimum wage and other arrears dating back to September 2024.

He said, “February salary payment will start trickling in today (Thursday). I can confirm to you that everything has been put in place to make salary payments to civil servants commence.

“From Thursday, civil servants will start receiving alerts.”

“It is a misunderstanding. What some persons called shortfalls in their salary was not as described. From September to December 2024, civil servants were paid minimum wage and other bonus arrears, which shot up their total take-home and salary budget.

“However, from January, all the arrears were cleared; hence, they returned to their due monthly salary.”

Recently, the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) clarified that the salary shortfalls for January were attributed to a system error within the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

It would be recalled that in July 2024, President Tinubu enacted the new minimum wage bill, establishing a minimum wage of ₦70,000.

