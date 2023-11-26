When Chioma Made N280m Appearance At Davido’s Show

Chioma Adeleke, wife to Afrobeat music star, Davido, has been the talk of the town after she graced her husband’s Away music concert in Atlanta dolled up in bank-breaking outfit and accessories.

Accessing her look from head to toe on social media, she is said to have made many ladies green with envy, while other prayed to just come out of poverty. Chioma’s Lui Vuitton 3D Mahina Monogram T-shirt dress is said to worth $2,900, which is approximately N2, 334, 326 in Nigerian currency.

The GOYARD mini Saigon bag is worth $6,585.00, which arrives at N5,300,00. The Ly sneakers goes for $1,260, which is N1,100,00 Her Richard Mille Wrist Watch is alleged to worth $260,000. That is N209, 284, 000 when converted to Nigerian currency.

Two Vancleef Bracelets are rated at $9,200, which is said to worth approximately N7,405,000. To sum all, the Queen of David’s heart was worth a whooping N280,000,000 just for one night music show. Proving that luxury accessories do make a difference in style.