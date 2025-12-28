When Children Who Hate Correction Become Adults

Correction is the act of bringing a change, an amendment or a rectification to an error or inaccuracy. Correction is an integral part of life and there is no one who walks through the corridors of life without being corrected at some point or the other.

Right from the moment children are wise enough to understand a few things, parents begin to correct them with words like “don’t do that, do not go there, etc.”

At some point however, you may notice that when you correct your child, he/ she may sulk for a few minutes or even cry out in anger.

It is at this delicate part of child bringing that many parents make a great mistake. When their children sulk after being corrected or cry, many parents give in to their will, tears or anger and other emotional manipulations.

I have watched many parents quickly apologize for correcting their children when their children threw tantrums or sulked in a corner. This ought not to be so.

Once a child no matter how young knows that he/she can disdain correction by sulking, throwing tantrums or crying, there may hardly be an end to that child using these Adamic fallen skills to manipulate his/ her way out of being corrected.

Unfortunately, most parents give in here unknowingly. Children who grow up with the wrong mindset about correction; believing correction is a form of injustice to them. Children in that category grow to become selfish and stubborn adults.

They grow to become adults nobody can talk to. They grow to be adults who feel hurt when corrected and take every form of rebuke as a personal assault on them.

Since there is hardly anything worse than someone who cannot be corrected, such people find themselves making deadly and dangerous mistakes while those who should have been in the position to correct them, refrain from doing so, so as not to cause conflict

. Parents should train their to accept when corrected and develop a mind that welcomes corrections without feeling hurt or disrespected. Love you.