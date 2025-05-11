When Chef Duhalde Demystified Pizza Making

Share

There is something about pizza that children, even adults cannot get enough of.

At the just concluded GTCO Food and Drink masterclass, children witnessed first hand how their all-time favourite flat bread, garnished with cheese and toppings are made from scratch to finish.

To deliver on the kids Pizza Masterclass, Award winning Chef and restaurateur, Chef Cristian Duhalde, who has worked across the world , especially in North America, Oceania and La Taverna, among others, shared the finest of Italian Pizza in the most simple, step by step method.

The session didn’t just teach kids how to cook—it sparked dreams of culinary greatness.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Chef Duhalde effortlessly connected with his young audience, weaving valuable life lessons into his demonstration. He emphasised the importance of love, dedication, and lifelong learning in the kitchen.

Though it sounds simple, there has been a superiority mystery that surrounds Pizza that makes it seem a bit too technical, if not mysterious to make.

Duhalde, a half Chilean Chef, who has lived and worked in Nigeria for over 18 years, simplified the pizza ingredients in the best way possible, so much that the little helpers were eager to try the full recipe back home with their parents.

The volunteer little co-chefs were, Ayo, Habib and Shade. Starting the first step, Duhalde mixed the dry ingredients into a bowl. Starting with 1.8kilograms of flour, which is duely measured. Followed by 25 grams of yeast, 8 grams of salt, a little bit of olive oil (about three tablespoons) 750 to 850cl of soda water. He brought his batter to a quick mix in a mixer.

The next step that followed was cutting the dough into sizes to make small ball which requires a little bit of technic to achieve. After the dough becomes little tiny molded balls, they are set aside and allowed to rise for one and half hours. One and half hours later, the dough balls are dipped in dry flour and kneeded with rolling pin. The rolling pin is pressed from the middle to outside to achieve thin crust pizza.

Chef Duhalde noted that Sprinkling dry flour on the table while kneading the dough prevents it from sticking to the table. It helps with free movement of the flat dough on the surface. It also helps for easy picking up of the pizza when it’s time to go into the oven.

The next step was applying the tomato sauce. Tomato sauce is applied from the middle out. After tomato sauce, sprinkling of shredded Mozzarella Cheese followed and it was ready for the oven. Baked at 220 degrees.

Duhalde added no toppings, stressing the fact that there is also richness in simplicity.

Explaining, he said that the toppings depends on choice. “There are people who love their pizza simple with no too much toppings”

The next set of pizzas, which had Turkey slices, thin slices of mushrooms followed the same tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese sprinkling before Turkey slices were added and then baked.

In the tomato sauce, which is basically the main toppings spread, Chef Duhalde said was a mixture of fresh tomatoes, Oregano and Olive Oil.

The education packed masterclass ended with tasting of the pizza.

One of the little helpers, 7-year-old Ayo told Sunday Telegraph that she has always seen pizza as something that would be too difficult to make but being one of the Chef’s helping hands at the masterclass has opened her eyes to the fact that pizza can be made effortlessly.

“I just need to follow the simple steps by Chef Cristian Duhalde and I will have a homemade pizza,” she said.

Responding to a questions, Chef Duhalde said that though there special ovens used in making pizzas in restaurants, any workable oven is good enough to bake pizza, so far as it is adjusted to the degree of heat required.

Speaking with the media how he felt working with little children on the pizza making class, he said: “I always enjoy working with children. The future of this industry depends on them. Introducing them to hospitality early on gives them a deep understanding of food, even if they don’t become chefs.”

In the interactive session, he also explored the shared ingredients across global cuisines—particularly those linking West Africa, Brazil, Colombia, and the Caribbean—underscoring the universal language of food.

“Becoming a chef is like taking a vow,” he said. “It’s a deep commitment. Even when people exhaust you, your love for cooking keeps you going.”

He urged aspiring chefs to start by gaining hands-on experience. “Before culinary school, work in a restaurant for a few weeks. See the reality. If you truly love it, the work becomes effortless.”

Reflecting on his past ventures, he spoke fondly of Rapa Nui, a former seaside restaurant inspired by Easter Island. “It was a magical place with an ocean view and palm trees. Though it made way for the Lagos-Calabar expressway, I hope the new development brings joy to many.”

Beyond Duhalde’s captivating session, the festival served as a launchpad for local food entrepreneurs, offering visibility, networking, and market growth.

