When CBN, Ministers gathered to discuss soaring inflation, stabilising economy

With inflation figures hitting 34.8 per cent in December 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is rallying fiscal authorities and other stakeholders to chart ways to defeat the monster in 2025. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports that the move is geared towards revitilizing the country’s ailing economy

The conversation between fiscal and monetary authorities last week on the troubled economy and the slippery inflationary pressure, was both crucial and timely.

Taking place in the first month of the fiscal year 2025, a time to activate various economic policies of the government for tangible deliveries to the masses; the Abuja high-level talk, organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Forum (MPF) for external stakeholders, was apt and timely.

Themed: “Managing the Disinflation Process,” it had senior cabinet ministers, top executives, and the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, leading the discussion. Of course, inflation is the biggest elephant in the room for Nigeria’s economy. It is an economic monster inherited by the current leadership at the apex bank.

In the last eight years, Nigeria’s inflation rate has consistently notched higher due to a combination of factors. These include food supply chain disruptions, fuel subsidy removal, and inconsistency in government policies, among others. The aggressive economic reforms initiated in 2023 by the current administration were to correct some ‘ills’ in the economy. The subsidy was phased out and the Naira was floated to give it real value against major currencies.

In December 2024, inflation rose to 34.8 per cent, up from 34.6 per cent in the prior month (November). However, there was a declaration in food inflation, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of Nigeria’s inflation basket.

It eased to 39.84 per cent in December from the 39.93 per cent figure in November 2024.

The current leadership of the Central Bank initiated numerous actions, aimed at countering high inflation. The Cardoso-led CBN management succeeded in weaning the apex bank as a provider of ways and means of government.

The bank, under the previous leadership granted ‘ways and means’ totaling ₦22.7 trillion to the government as of 2023. The shift to zero ways and means financing marked a return to fiscal discipline and reinforced the bank’s core mandate of price stability. The bank uses the monetary policy rate instrument to combat inflation, not minding the strain the hike puts on households and businesses. Its actions, overtime, are impacting positively, with food inflation decelerating going by the December figure food inflation component.

A multifaceted problem

Controlling inflation isn’t a CBN sole affair. The fiscal authority plays a pivotal role. The disruptions in the food value chain, occasioned largely by farmers’ inability to access their farmlands as a result of the activities of bandits and insurgents are a major hindrance to curbing inflation. Security is a strict responsibility of the Federal Government, not monetary.

However, to tackle inflation, the monetary and fiscal authorities must have a point of convergence. Last week’s forum, the Monetary Policy Forum (MPF) for the external stakeholders, was a deliberate action by the CBN.

It was conveyed by the bank, aimed at having a frank talk around inflation and ways to, collaboratively; wrest it in the 2025 fiscal year. Key cabinet ministers whose portfolios border on finance, economy, and industry were in attendance.

Unlike other engagements, last week’s Monetary Policy Forum (MPF) for the external stakeholders was a focused platform for rigorous intellectual discourse. It provided an opportunity to examine monetary policy formulation, implementation, and outcomes. The MPF discourse was designed to address monetary policy challenges with precision, offering evidence-based insights to enhance policy effectiveness.

Cardoso speaks

CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, gave a graphic picture of the inflationary pressure faced by the economy.

“Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that inflationary pressures persist. As of December 2024, headline inflation stood at 34.80 per cent driven primarily by core inflation. While food inflation showed signs of moderation, domestic structural challenges, exchange rate pass-through effects, and energy price adjustments continue to exert pressure on prices and economic activities. At the same time, we recognize that while structural factors play a significant role in Nigeria’s inflationary challenge, monetary dynamics have also contributed to price pressures.

“The liquidity injections associated with unorthodox monetary policies, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, have created a significant overhang. While these measures were intended to cushion immediate shocks, they did not translate into commensurate productivity growth, fueling inflationary pressures and heightened foreign exchange volatility. Excess Naira liquidity in the system has amplified demand-driven inflation, further exacerbated by supply-side constraints stemming from structural deficits. These dynamics underscore the importance of a disciplined and coordinated approach to monetary policy to restore stability,” he said.

As a response, Cardoso said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) initiated a tightening cycle using orthodox approaches. He added that, throughout 2024, the bank implemented several bold policy measures across six MPC meetings, including raising the monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by a cumulative 875 basis points to 27.50 per cent, increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of other Depository Corporations (ODCs) by 1750 basis points to 50.00 per cent, and adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR.

“Counterfactual estimates suggest that without these decisive policy interventions, inflation could have reached 42.81 per cent by December 2024,” he said.

The danger of an inflationary economy is diverse in implications. “Inflation erodes purchasing power, discourages investment, and exacerbates inequality.

“Managing the disinflation process requires a careful balance of policies that mitigate short-term costs while anchoring long-term stability. The CBN is fully committed to ensuring price stability while minimizing adverse effects on growth and livelihood,” he said.

Cardoso distilled other critical reform measures initiated by CBN beyond monetary policy to strengthen the financial system. Such measures included the introduction of unified multiple exchange rate windows to enhance efficiency in the foreign exchange market. The step buoyed remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to $4.18 billion in 2024, compared to $2.33 billion in the same period of 2023, clearance of foreign exchange commitments backlog totaling $7.0 billion, which not only restored market confidence but improved foreign exchange liquidity and lifting restrictions on 41 items previously banned from accessing the official foreign exchange market, among others.

With CBN various measures in 2023, which flipped to 2024, there are hopes that inflation would begin to slow down in the 2025 fiscal year. How would the monetary and fiscal authorities manage the expectations? This calls for synergy and collaboration between fiscal and monetary policy authorities.

Cardoso said at MPF: “These reforms reflect our commitment to creating an enabling environment for inclusive economic development. However, achieving macroeconomic stability requires sustained vigilance and a proactive monetary policy stance. Today’s Forum is an opportunity to generate actionable insights. Managing disinflation amidst persistent shocks requires not only robust policies but also coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to anchor expectations and maintain investor confidence.”

“Our focus must remain on price stability, the planned transition to an inflation-targeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship,” he said.

The CBN governor noted that, “globally, cautious optimism is emerging around potential improvements in capital flows to emerging markets, as advanced economies transition toward monetary easing. Nigeria’s ability to attract these inflows will depend on investor confidence in our domestic reforms, particularly those ensuring macroeconomic stability and delivering positive real returns on investment.”

“As we shift from unorthodox to orthodox monetary policy, CBN remains committed to restoring confidence, strengthening policy credibility, and staying focused on its core mandate of price stability. Encouragingly, the results are becoming evident—FX liquidity is improving, fostering greater stability in the market. The Naira is gradually aligning with market fundamentals, creating a more predictable environment for domestic production, exports, and essential imports. While challenges remain, we are confident that our policies are setting Nigeria on the path to sustainable economic stability,” he said.

The governor harped on collaboration between policymakers, the private sector, and civil society to attain a robust economy.

Ministers react

Cabinet ministers in attendance lauded CBN reform measures, describing them as anchors that prevent the economy from drifting.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, commended the cooperation between the fiscal and monetary policy authorities. Bagudu said the cooperation was in the best interest of the country’s economy.

“In the last 18 months, we have seen increased collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities, and something maybe least appreciated is that we have a president, who himself is very knowledgeable on the trade-offs involved between fiscal and monetary policy, and the Renewed Hope Agenda, in a way, is a balancing act.”

He said the collaboration had been aided by the wealth of experience of its drivers, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun and the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who had worked with President Bola Tinubu in the past.

The minister acknowledged the possible divergence between fiscal and monetary policy but expressed satisfaction with how the two authorities have moderated their priorities.

“The Central Bank and the fiscal authorities are clear in their priorities and objectives and no doubt disagree. But that’s how it should be. It should be healthy because when the expenditure-to-GDP ratio is lower than it should be, our first significant objective is to increase the revenue-to-GDP ratio and grow the revenue-to-GDP and expenditure-to-GDP ratios. We also have to deal with balancing inflation and driving economic growth, especially in an inclusive manner, as contained in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Where we think opportunities still lie is that the elasticity of our productivity is still strong, meaning we can drive productivity growth rapidly.”

He said that while the fiscal authority believed it should spend more on domestic production because the country had strong absorptive capacity in agriculture and solid minerals, it appreciated the Central Bank’s position that it would not intervene directly.

However, Bagudu pointed out that it was essential to invest more in agriculture, mainly because of the incremental security gains, which had enhanced production in challenged farming areas in the Northwest and Northeast.

He said the enhanced agricultural production was helping to bring down food prices across the country.

“Borno State recorded one of the highest harvests comparable to the pre-Boko Haram era. Kaduna State is improving, and many other states are improving. So, how do we ensure that we don’t miss that opportunity? Yes, we might have been disappointed with some of the interventions in the past but maybe, we have gained knowledge to calibrate and ensure that we do better in a way that will support further growth in domestic production because the transmission mechanism between domestic output and productivity gains and inflation effort is very strong.”

He emphasized that the administration’s economic reforms were working and had set the economy on the right path of inclusive growth and development, as acknowledged by global business leaders and rating agencies.

Bagudu stated: “Mr. Governor, we were in Saudi Arabia with your deputy on Christmas Eve. As Nigerians, we have every reason to congratulate ourselves. We met with three ministers, who acknowledged that we are undertaking reforms even bolder than theirs because they recognize they are a monarchy.

“So, they withdrew petroleum, electricity, and subsidies at 15 per cent, including on food, to turn their economy in the right direction. But they acknowledge that we have done more in the last 18 months. And given that we are facing an election, they reckon our challenge was even more than theirs.

“That is the biggest thumbs-up among all the international rating agencies that have told us we can do this together. I thank you for inviting us. And this handshake, I believe, will continue to evolve into a better mix of policies that will create deflation and generate double-digit inclusive growth.”

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to coordinated fiscal and monetary policies.

He lauded the transformation of the foreign exchange regime, which he said had shifted from an opaque system of preferential allocations to a more transparent and efficient market mechanism. This, he noted, has improved investor confidence and provided rating agencies with a clearer view of Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Edun expressed strong support for the CBN’s commitment to curbing inflation and maintaining economic stability. He also highlighted the importance of data consistency across key government institutions to ensure accurate economic indicators and greater transparency.

The minister stressed the need for structural reforms, particularly in agriculture, to boost food supply and ease inflationary pressures. He underscored the importance of policy consistency, warning that uncertainty undermines market confidence.

He pledged the ministry’s full support for the CBN’s policies, emphasizing that a coordinated approach between fiscal and monetary authorities was essential for Nigeria’s long-term economic stability and growth.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, underscored the imperative of collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities. She highlighted a strategic approach being undertaken by the ministry to position the country in the scheme of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The fiscal authority must synergize with the CBN in achieving a disinflated economic outlook in 2025.

