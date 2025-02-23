When Austrian Embassy honoured 20 Nigeria’s leading Lace Merchants

Share

The Austrian Embassy recently hosted an evening of glamour to celebration and honour about 20 Nigerian esteemed fabric vendors/merchants for their outstanding contributions in distributing and sale of Austrian Lace for many years.

At the Lagos Continental Hotel, where the classy party was held, The Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Thomas Schlesinger, excited to welcome the merchants whom, according to him has been a great part of promoting their indigenous Lace in Nigeria and Africa.

“Their dedication and commitment to the industry have been instrumental in fostering a thriving market for Austrian Lace in the country,” he said

He was amazed how Nigerian designers have infused Lace into modern fashion and are making amazing pieces that attract both young, middle aged and the elderly.

Commercial counselor, Austrian Embassy, Barbara Lehninter, told Sunday Telegraph newspaper that there is no better time than now to appreciate the vendors for the amazing work they have been doing over many decades.

“The Austrian Lace has been in Nigeria for over 60 years. We appreciate the acceptance of our heritage fabric by Nigerians and other African countries. This party is not only to celebrate the merchants but also to keep the relationship going forward.

The event was well attended by esteemed guests such as, Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello; Ace fashion designer, Seyi Adekunle also known as Vodi; music star, Patoranking and Lara Alfred among others.

There was a small fashion show to showcase some for the trending Austrian Lace on models to allow the guests see and feel the texture.

The Austrian Lace Appreciation Event is a token of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the Austrian Lace vendors/merchants, who have played a vital role in promoting and selling Austrian Lace in Nigeria.

