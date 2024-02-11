When Anglican Communion, Bishop Adebogun ‘Lock Horns’

The suspension of the Rt. Rev’d Olukayode Adebogun as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria, in both his erst- while role as a Bishop of Anglican Diocese of The Trinity (ADOTT) and as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada, has raised concern especially with Adebogun involving one of the nation’s prominent lawyers, Femi Falana to request the withdrawal of the suspension notice and a threat of N1 billion suit. This made some wonder whether there was any need for that as contained in 1 Corinthians 6 verses 1 to 8, “Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unjust, and not before the saints?

Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? And if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters? Know ye not that we shall judge angels? How much more things pertain to this life? If then ye have judgments of things per- taining to this life, set them to judge who are least esteemed in the church…” In the letter by Falana, the Bishop claimed infringement of his right to fair hearing and that the letter of his suspension virally circulated has caused irreparable damage to him, his wife and other family members. Adebogun according to ChurchTimes resides in Canada and shuttles between the US and Canada to oversee the diocese, as the cathedral of the diocese is based in Indiana State in the US.

On January 30, the Church of Nigeria posted on its website through its Communication Officer, Korede Akintunde the notice of the suspension, which reads: “The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev’d Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba, has approved the suspension of the Rt. Rev’d Olukayode Adebogun as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (in both his erstwhile role as a Bishop of ADOTT and as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada), pending an immediate full investigation into his conduct and willful disobedience to the authority of the Primate generally, and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) with immediate effect.

“This suspension is by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) acting pursuant to its inherent powers in the Constitution and Canons (Canon XVI 1 paragraphs (g) and (h) of the Constitution and Canons) to suspend any consecrated Bishop whether serving in Nigeria or outside Nigeria in relation to breaches of the said Constitution and Canons. “The suspension refer to the series of utterances and actions attributed to Bishop Adebogun since the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (CON) held at Nnewi from 12 to 16 September 2023, which seeks to undermine the authority and lawful directives of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and Canada generally, with regard to decisions lawfully taken by the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

“Bishop Nathan Kanu, the Coordinating Bishop of CON- NAM is to take over all responsibilities as a Bishop of the Church in North America, pending the assignment of a Canon Missioner Area to superintend Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada pending investigation into Bishop Adebogun’s conduct as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).” This apparently is not the first suspension of a Bishop in the Anglican Communion, but Sunday Telegraph reached some clerics and laity within and outside the fold for further clarity and reactions on the matter.

Reactions

One of the clerics in the Church whom Sunday Telegraph reached said he was not aware of the suspension. But when the links of the story were shared with him, he replied: “I have now seen the publication but I am not competent to comment on the matter since it is already in court and between Bishops.” Two other Anglican Bishops based in Lagos and Oyo respectively neither picked nor returned the calls, though Sun- day Telegraph gathered from a reliable source that they were likely in a conference especially to discuss the issue of the suspension. The Dean, Academic Affairs of the West Africa Theological Seminary, Rev Olufemi Emmanuel viewed the development as a rot in the religious system, and frowned at the involvement of a lawyer who threatened the N1 billion suit over the bishop’s suspension.

“The suspension of the Anglican Bishop was on the account of insubordination or rebellion according to the story. I do not know if the facts of the case were fully established or if other appropriate avenues of discipline were exhausted before the outright suspension was carried out. In any case, this development is another indication of the rot in our religious systems. The involvement of Femi Falana in the #1billion suit is not a surprise, although it is unfortunate. The dying world needs something more relieving from the Church; the gospel of Jesus Christ is the most needed, not this news that cause unnecessary heartaches,” stated Emmanuel.

Also speaking with Sunday Telegraph, a member of the Church of Nigeria in Canada who regularly blogs on Nigerian church issues, who also is a physician and the former President of the Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists (CANPAD), Dr. Motunrayo Adetola, expressed that the Church did not do well though the lawsuit by Adebogun is certainly not the best.

Tracing the issue’s origin

Adetola, tracing how the issue started based on Adebogun’s account, said: “My view of the suspension of the Bishop is; it appears arbitrary and contrived. The Bishop from his own ac- count was attending a virtual meeting where the thorny issue of the Indiana court case was being discussed which he obviously had access to. Once he asked a question, they suddenly realised he was there and kicked him off. Further attempts by him to get back online were blocked. They then immediately kicked him off the Church of Nigeria Bishops WhatsApp group etc…, and it was only later that day that they came out with a letter of suspension which the CoN (Church of Nigeria) gave maximal publicity on all their platforms and even TV stations with his picture and that of his wife even though no formal charges had been presented to him.

“The Church of Jesus Christ should not be engaging in ‘cloak and dagger stuff’. If you accuse a man of something, call his attention to it and present the accusations before the appropriate committee for adjudication. One might ask, what exactly were the utterances that put the Primate and House of Bishop in jeopardy that Bishop Adebogun uttered? I suppose he had to fight back hence the engagement of a top lawyer. It was barely 15 months ago under this same primate that another Diocesan Bishop was suspended under what is increasingly becoming a knee-jerk response. When a Bishop of the Anglican Church of Nigeria three years ago had a personal failing of an adulterous relationship, the same church took its time to investigate but resorted to junta-like behaviours towards brother bishops who won’t fall in line. It’s a shame that ecclesiastical leaders in the same communion dislike one other so much that one has to seek recourse in a public court.

God forbids an Isese (African Traditional) practitioner will be the presiding magistrate. It just grates against Apostle Paul’s command to the Church in 1 Corinthians 6.”

Did the church do well?

Adetola continued: “The Church did not do well. The uniqueness of the Anglican Communion is its via media tradition meaning the communion pursues a middle way or compromise between extremes. The Anglican Church has the House of Bishops, House of Laity and House of Priests. These dioceses were created and have existed for over a decade. They did not have issues within them. The primate and bishops gathered and decided to change the strategy of the North American mission of the Church of Nigeria and beforehand had set up a committee of Bishops to make recommendations. All of these folks are Bishops resident in Nigeria. “They didn’t speak with the Laity, Priests, and Trustees of the dioceses whose fate they were deciding.

The Bishops alone decided to dissolve the dioceses and the argument is the Primate and house of bishops is the highest legislative arm of the church…, okay. That to me is inserting an eight foot scimitar into the heart of consultative Christianity. By the way, I am one who is even in favour of relinquishing the mission altogether to ACNA. “After the deed was done, those Trustee members sought audience. When they got no traction, they placed ads in two or three prominent newspapers. A good friend and brother, a Bishop who is on the other side, told me he offered to go and meet the Trustee members but they want an audience with the Primate. Couldn’t he do Zoom, WhatsApp or whatever? This 2024 and the job of the metropolitan (primate) is primarily pastoral historically, administration came much later. It’s a bad look in my opinion and it pains me.