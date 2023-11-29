When Anambra bid Mbadinuju farewell

As governor of Anambra State between 1999 and 2003, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju’s style of governance was one that wanted all hands on the deck hence he left no one by the road side. He also took head long the challenges of infrastructural development and prosecuted the Joint Action on Development (JAD), which tried to link up the 179 towns of the state.

However, it didn’t take time that the bubble bursts and Mbadinuju found himself trapped by the same elements that ought to have been the tonic to a great Anambra State. His friends, associates and kinsmen became his traducers and his benevolence became his tragic flaw.

They struck from all angles exploiting his human nature to the peril of his vision for the state that prides itself as the “Light of the Nation” with his believed benefactors, breathing down his neck and compelling him against his wishes to be overwhelmed with the trappings of governance.

The then Anambra State House of Assembly was divided over the choice of speaker and other principal officers. Rising from the ashes of this first baptism of fire, Mbaniju brazed up for the task ahead but his traducers came calling once again.

Mbadinuju was accused of setting up the Anambra Vigilant Group (Bakassi Boys) to fight his political opponents and his foes had to cash in on that to fight him dirty. Apparently, the genesis of the Bakassi Boys was occasioned by those days of long knives, when criminal elements terrorised almost all parts of the state.

It was in response to this near state of anarchy that Mbadinuju brought in the Bakassi Boys that took on the gangsters and within five months they were sent packing. Indeed, the success stories of Mbadinuju was hinged on the operations of the security outfit. But what appears to be a paradox of fate was that some people cashed in on that to form a cloned Bakassi Boys and political opponents and business rivals used it to get back at their opponents.

At the peak of this development a group known as Anambra People’s Forum (APF) was formed as a pressure group in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The forum had about 18 local government chairmen, 15 members of the state House of Assembly and seven out of the 11 members of the Federal House of Representatives.

Deepening the predicament of embattled Mbadinuju was the support of the National leadership of the PDP to his traducers as several congresses of the party were held and cancelled. The party had concluded that Mbadinuju would not get a second term but it was yet to factor in how this plot could be hashed.

Then came the face-off between the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch and Mbadinuju’s government. The matter got to a height, when Mbadinuju was accused of ordering the killing of Barr. Barnabas Igwe and his wife. Similarly, the opposition in Anambra caused much distraction for Mbadiniju.

While Mbadinuju battled to remain afloat, the PDP was shopping for his replacement. At last, the national leadership of the party agreed that he would not be candidate of the party for the 2003 election, Mbadinuju formed the Odera Victory Movement and announced his defection to the Alliance for Democrat (AD) but his second term bid hit the rocks.

Out of office, Mbadinuju’s traducers would not let go. He was arrested and detained for months. He, however, tried to launch a comeback to politics when he tried to pick Anambra South Senatorial District ticket of the PDP in 2007 but lost the bid after he had fallen victim to the known buccaneers in the party. He returned to his legal practice yet he was a permanent guest to the anti-graft agencies.

Sometime last year, it was reported that Mbadinuju had died on but it was later refuted though he was indeed sick and needed medical attention. He, however, passed on April 11 and was laid to rest at the weekend.

Anglican Arch Bishop of Awka, Rt Rev Alexander Ibezim, who officiated at the service of songs held in honour of Mbadinuju t the government house, Awka, summed up his era as governor, when he stated that Anambra is a difficult state to govern hence, he (Mbadinuju) should not be blamed for what transpired while he held sway.

Arch Bishop Ibezim, who put the blamed as governor on those he described as elements and principalities whose stock in trade is to cause anarchy, noted that against all odds, Mbadinuju discharged his duties to the best of his ability.

His words: “Leading Anambra State is a difficult task for one day how much more in four years. We were all here when Mbadinuju was in power as governor and we saw everything but I commend him for doing his best and he tried in view of the situation as it were.

“Today, he is in a coffin and a coffin is not a place where living people stay and this is a lesson to all and sundry to learn. The lesson we must learn from this is that be you a politician, man of God or public servant, one day you will be in a coffin and that is why you must live a good lif, so that people would speak well of you.

“For those in power and who do not use public funds to serve the people, this is the time to change your ways because one day you would be like this just as everyone,” he said.

Also, former Governors Chris Ngige, Peter Obi and Virgy Etiaba alongside the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, praised Mbadinuju for laying the foundation of the infrastructural development of Anambra State.

Ngige, who is the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, noted: “Anambra State is a difficult state to govern and Mbadinuju came at the most difficult time in the state, yet he left many legacies for the state.

“He was an aide to the late Vice President Alex Ekwueme and an accomplished civil servant and we must commend him for what he did as a governor because it is not easy at all.”

Governor Soludo, who took his time to enumerate achievements of Mbadinuju, noted that he gave his best and laid down his life for the foundation of Anambra State.

“He hadn’t much come to him when he was governor but he did his best. With less than a billion naira coming as federal allocation, he was able to establish the Anambra State University, Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Alex Ekwueme Square and the Judiciary headquarters.

“History would continue to be kind to Mbadinuju because he was a kind man and the heavens have attested to it by this drizzling of the rain and we shall forever remember him for posterity,” Soludo said.

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, also paid glowing tribute to Mbadinuju and prayed God to grant the family and others mourning him the fortitude to bear the lost.

Etiaba, on her part, noted that Mbadinuju deserved to be celebrated, adding that though she didn’t know him too well, the stories told about him and his regime as governor showed that he lived a good life and was a devoted Christian.

At the commendation service at the International Convention Centre Awka, the Director General, Governor’s Forum South East and former senator of Anambra Central District, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife, noted that Mbadinuju did his best, adding that he deserves a funeral of such nature, having served the state and laid the foundation of Anambra Atate.

Also speaking, oil magnate and Mbadinuju’s kinsman, Sir Emeka Offor, noted that the late former governor’s kind heartedness is a great virtue to emulate. He added that Mbadinuju’s disposition to human capacity development is one that deserves commendation.

Perhaps Mbadinuju”s kind hearted nature may have been his flaw as a state as difficult as Anambra doesn’t need to be governed with kid gloves, however his unassuming nature was, no doubt, a virtue for him.