When Algorithms Audit And The Law Look Away

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has slipped quietly into the machinery of modern life. It does not announce itself with ceremony, yet it now reviews transactions, flags risks, and shapes decisions once reserved for human judgment.

In auditing, AI has become both microscope and compass—able to see patterns invisible to the eye and guide institutions toward efficiency and compliance. But while algorithms advance with silent confidence, Nigeria’s legal framework watches from the sidelines, unprepared for the speed and consequence of this transformation.

The New Auditor That Never Sleeps

AI-driven auditing systems work without fatigue. They examine millions of data points in moments, identify anomalies with startling precision, and learn continuously from past behaviour.

In financial services, telecommunications, and corporate governance, these tools promise a future where fraud is detected earlier, compliance is strengthened, and oversight becomes smarter rather than merely stricter. Yet this new auditor has no conscience of its own.

It reflects the data it consumes and the objectives it is given. Without structured oversight, AI can magnify bias, obscure accountability, and produce decisions that cannot be explained or challenged.

Auditing, once grounded in transparency and professional judgment, risks becoming an opaque exercise—efficient, but inscrutable. Across the world, governments are responding by treating AI systems as entities that must themselves be audited. Nigeria, however, has yet to take this step.

Laws Written for Humans, Not Machines

Nigeria’s existing legal instruments were drafted for an era where decisions were made by people, not predictive models. While recent data protection laws acknowledge automated processing, they stop short of addressing the deeper questions AI raises: Who audits the algorithm? Who is liable when it fails?

Who ensures fairness when decisions are made at scale? The result is a regulatory silence that is increasingly dangerous. AI systems now influence audits, credit decisions, risk assessments, and compliance outcomes, yet operate without mandatory transparency or accountability standards.

This gap leaves citizens exposed, institutions uncertain, and regulators reactive rather than prepared. Policy roadmaps and strategy documents suggest awareness, but awareness without enforcement is not governance. In the absence of binding law, AI grows powerful in a legal vacuum—guided by innovation, not responsibility.

A New Year’s Test of Regulatory Courage

As a new year approaches, Nigeria faces a quiet but defining test. The question is not whether AI should be used in auditing—it already is—but whether the country will choose to govern it with foresight.

The coming year offers a chance to move from aspiration to action. Nigeria should begin by crafting clear AI-specific legislation that mandates auditing standards for high-risk systems, requires transparency in automated decision making, and defines liability when harm occurs.

Regulatory bodies must be equipped with technical capacity, not just authority, and collaboration between technologists, auditors, lawyers, and policymakers must become the norm rather than the exception. Most importantly, Nigeria must recognise that innovation and regulation are not enemies. Properly designed laws do not stifle progress; they give it legitimacy, trust, and direction. AI will continue to evolve, with or without legal guidance.

But if Nigeria allows algorithms to audit its institutions while the law remains silent, it risks surrendering accountability to systems that answer to no one. In the year ahead, the task is clear: the law must learn to speak the language of machines—before the machines write the rules themselves.