When Al-Makura paid solidarity visit to Tinubu

For the second time since assumption of office, President Bola Tinubu has received former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-makura, who was at the presidential Villa recently on a solidarity visit.

The visit by Al-makura genuinely demonstrates a good example of relationship between leaders and followers and by extension, loyalty and support to a government whose reforms and policies, he said are already yielding positive results and enjoying the support of Nigerians.

Also, the visits did not only set the pace and for leaders and Nigerians of good conscience to rally round Mr. President to succeed in his Renewed Hope Agenda, it has re-enkindled the clarion call by Mr. President on stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to support his administration to deliver on his electioneering promises.

Al-makura believes that supporting Mr. President to succeed in office is key and a politically ideal thing to do to encourage him to do more in his pursuit for transformative agenda for rapid socio economic growth and political advancement.

A two term governor of Nasarawa State, A-makura is a household name in Nigerian politics. He came to political limelight in 2011, when he wrest power from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) with zero structure. He was the only governor of the CPC extraction in the country during that dispensation.

At the advent of the merger and early formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Al-makura was part of those who worked had in ensuring the realisation of the merger, using his position as governor.

Al-makura governed Nasarawa State for two consecutive terms between 2011 and 2019 and left indelible legacy in the Solid Mineral State by turning Lafia, hitherto a glorified local government headquarters to a comparably modern city.

Known for his drive for good governance, Al-makura, popularly called “The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State” brought about unprecedented development in the state, His impeccable record of performance made him outstanding among his contemporaries.

Known as a champion of inclusivity in governance, Al-makura built a special school for people living with disability and appointed persons with disability to drive home his push for inclusivity and equality when he was governor of Nasarawa State.

In his quest to climb the ladder of leadership of the APC, Al-makura contested for the position of the national chairman of the party in 2023 and was at the verge of clinching the position, when he respectfully withdrew from the contest, following persuasion from stakeholders and other well-meaning Nigerian leaders in the country.

Al-makura has been praised for his outstanding record of performance as governor of Nasarawa State. His achievements in office both as governor and senator have been commended by many both within and outside the state.

His humility, love and peaceful disposition as well as respect for constituted authority and loyalty to the country, political party and government of the day, knows no bound.

A demonstration of his humility, loyalty and support to the incumbent governor of his home state, Abdullahi Sule, and love for his party, explain why he stood with the governor in defence of his mandate both at the governorship election petition tribunal, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, respectively.

Al-makura’s name was loud in the air during the ministerial nomination by President Tinubu because of his capacity but he could not make the list, perhaps due to overriding national interest, a development he took in good fate despite the role he played during the electioneering campaign as coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation in Nasarawa State.

Al-makura has not relented in his loyalty and support to his party, the APC both at the national and state even when he lost his Senate seat in the 2023 election and was neither appointed minister nor emerged as national chairman of APC, which explains his visits to the President.

He had informed President Tinubu during the visit that Nigerians are supportive of his reforms and policies, which according to him, are already yielding positive results. He added that his visit was to register his unflinching support to the President.

His words: “I visited the President to register my unflinching support for him as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the APC.

“I told him that Nigerians are happy with his reforms and policies which are geared towards a proactive approach to growth and development given the abundant human and other resources endowed in the country.”

While urging Nigerians to be patient with the President, the former governor called for continued support for the Tinubu administration to enable it succeed in its Renewed Hope Agenda.