When Aka Ikenga Honoured Igbo Entrepreneurs

ANAYO EZUGU writes on the recent end-of year get-together of the think tank organisation of Igbo intelligentsia and professionals, Aka Ikenga, where the group honoured some personalities who have excelled in their respective fields of endeavour

As most Nigeria’s political elite pretend to proffer solutions to the nation’s self-inflicted political wounds, it was refreshing to see a group celebrate entrepreneurship, hard work and excellence, in a country where mediocrity and absolute lack of character are celebrated as virtues in some quarters. That was exactly what Aka Ikenga did on December 17 with its 2023 end-of- the-year get-together, a tradition of the think-tank organisation of Igbo intelligentsia and professionals, committed to the vision of an egalitarian Nigerian society based on the rule of law, equity and fairness for all Nigerians, has maintained since its debut in 1989.

But this year’s get-together had an extra bent – Aka Ikenga Awards. That was the first time the group, which prides itself as an organisation that stands for the best in leadership and good governance practices, bestowed awards on deserving Ndigbo. And, typically, it was done in style. Aka Ikenga is a real class act. But in a country where awards have been bastardised, with extraneous factors other than excellence being the primary motive, what difference does it make that another group has decided to hitch a ride on the omnibus awards wagon? A lot, says Sir Nnamdi Obi, a renowned pharmacist and CEO of Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemicals Limited, who chaired the awards organising committee.

“The awardees were all chosen on merit,” he said with gusto and élan.” He added: “And it is to be expected. Otherwise, how can we claim to be an organisation whose mission is to serve as a think-tank for the Igbo Nation to articulate, promote and defend the interests of our people while promoting and defending actions and policies that would enhance the unity, stability and economic programmes of the Nigerian government, and still monetise the award, a reward for excellence?” In his welcome address, the President of Aka Ikenga, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, amplified the point Ozodinobi made.

“We are confident,” he enthused, adding that the “Aka Ikenga Awards will be the highest event and opportunity to recognise hard work, resilience, excellence and achievement amongst our people and the friends of our people in business, in elected or appointed positions, in government and wherever they may be found around the world. “The awards are given through our hands purely in recognition of outstanding leadership, achievements, courage and enterprise in keeping with the core values and ethos of our people.

This award is non-pecuniary and shall remain non-pecuniary as long as it is to be given through our hands.” The list of awardees, men and women at the commanding heights of business and public service, is intimidating. From the banking sector came Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the first female managing director of Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, founder of Innoson Motors, represented the country’s bourgeoning automobile industry, while Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, who rose from being the proprietor of a wooden truck in his hometown of Amichi, Anambra State before coming to Lagos as a motor spare parts apprentice is today the CEO of Chisco Group with vast interests in energy, hospitality, real estate, finance even as he maintains leadership in road transportation.

Dr. Stella Okoli, founder of Emzor Pharmaceuticals; Leo Stan Eke, chairman of Zinox Group; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of Thisday Newspaper and chairman of Arise Global News Channel; Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace Nigeria and Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, CEO of United Nigeria Airlines completed the list of captains of industries, who were honoured. And they were all physically present to collect the awards. And so was Senator Chris Ngige, former Anambra State governor and Minister of Labour and Productivity, who also had the honour of being a former president of Aka Ikenga; Senator Mike Ajaegbo, founder of the first private television station in Nigeria – Cable Vision and Minaj Broadcast Station;

Dr. Ike Chioke, Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa Limited. The globally acknowledged public intellectual, Prof. Pat Utomi, was rep- resented by his daughter. Senator Dave Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi State and incumbent Minister of Works and Housing, who was also an awardee, sent a very powerful delegation. And so did Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who was represented by Chief Emeka Wogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity. Two of the awards were given posthumously to former presidents – Engr. Ralph Eke and Barr. Oscar Onwudiwe. Madueke said the awards will be a yearly fiesta that will celebrate excellence.

“Every year, we will select a handful of our people and say unu emela to them in such a way as to encourage others because Igbos are known for hard work,” he said. The event was grandiose; it was also an evening of reflection when Ndigbo took stock of their standing in Nigeria particularly since after the 2023 elections. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a former Senate Minority Leader who chaired the occasion didn’t pull any punches. “Don’t mind those who say we made a mistake in running for the presidency of Nigeria. We didn’t make a mistake. Rather we showed that we can also be at the table with anyone else and we will continue to run for the presidency of this country as of right.

Ndigbo believes in equity, justice and fairness. And despite all the demolitions and all that is going on, we are not going to be cowed.” And for those who delight in subjugating the Igbo, he be- moaned their foolhardiness. His words: “Let Nigerians not think that by suppressing the Igbo they are moving forward. No, they are not because so long as Nigeria suppresses the Igbo, Nigeria will go nowhere because an Igbo adage says onye ji madu na la, ji onwe ya (he who holds another to the ground also holds himself).”

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, who was the special guest of honour, echoed the same sentiment. Against the backdrop of the recent demolition of property owned by Ndigbo in Lagos, Iwuanyanwu said there is a grand conspiracy against the Igbos in Nigeria and asked for a change of heart. “It is clear to me there is a conspiracy by some people to bring Igbo businesses down either through Certificate of Occupancy problem, lack of approvals or excessive taxation. But I am appealing to all those concerned to realise that Igbos have been faithful and loyal to Nigeria since the founding of this country.

We are Nigerians and Nigeria belongs to all of us. “Igbos are people who obey laws and they are not new in Lagos. So, why is it just now that they don’t know that they have to get approvals for land, they have to register their landed properties? Igbos have had property in Surulere, Yaba, Ikeja, Apapa, Victoria Island, name it without problems in the past, so why all these problems now?” While agreeing that the government has the inherent right to take over any property if doing so is in overriding public interest, Iwuanyanwu said those who own such property should be compensated.

Prince Obaigbena, who was recognised for his unparalleled contribution to the development of the media industry, sued for a greater understanding of the issues at hand, pleading that national interest must at all times trump personal interests. “I must say that it is a humbling experience to be in your midst today. It is a privilege to be among titans of enter- prise and I urge you all to continue to work for Nigeria, and together, we can make Nigeria better.”

The evening of pomp and pageantry had other distinguished guests that included retired military top brass – Admirals Allison Madueke and Dele Ezeoba, both retired Chiefs of Naval Staff; royalty – Igwe Gerald Mbamalu and Eze Damian Odenigwe; former presidents of Aka Ikenga – Dr. Chris Asoluka, Agunze Chibu Ikeoku and Barr. Charles Odunukwe in whose hotel, Colonades, the event took place; Dr Ify Nwakwesi, Chief Phillip Umeh (SAN) and Barr. George Eke, among others. What the Aka Ikenga Awards re-affirmed is the very strong belief of Ndigbo in excellence, industry and enterprise, qualities without which the much-touted Nigerian renaissance will remain a mirage.

By recognising trailblazers and leading lights of this generation who have done not only Ndigbo but also Nigeria proud, Aka Ikenga celebrated excel- lence, without which a people perish, and by so doing pointed the way out of the self-created national morass for a beleaguered country and its long-suffering people.