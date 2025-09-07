When Ahmad’s New Title Birthed Amfani Zhiba Foundation

The launch of the Amfani Zhiba Foundation in Bida, Niger State, on August 30, marked a significant milestone in the state’s socio-economic development. It coincided with the historic conferment of the Soniya Asusu Nupe (Giwa Mata) title on Mrs. Aishah Ahmad.

The traditional honour was bestowed on her by His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The Soniya Asusu Nupe title, emblematic of stewardship over economic welfare, trade and finance, recognises Mrs. Ahmad’s notable contributions to Nigeria and her global leadership in finance and policy formulation.

This distinction underscores the growing intersection between traditional authority and modern economic governance in Niger State.

The Amfani Zhiba Foundation, unveiled during the ceremony, aims to advance education, financial inclusion, mentorship and entrepreneurship, primarily targeting women and the youth.

Why the foundation?

Key initiatives announced include the Soniya Asusu Female Economists Challenge and a Global Mentorship Programme in collaboration with the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Bida Old Girls Association. The foundation also plans to implement entrepreneurship programmes in partnership with government bodies and local stakeholders.

Tributes to hard work, excellence

In his address during the title’s conferment, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar said: “Mrs. Ahmad has brought pride to the Nupe Kingdom through her distinguished service in finance and policy. The Amfani Zhiba Foundation will further strengthen economic wellbeing and community upliftment nationwide.”

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, represented by Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, Commissioner for Primary Health, praised the foundation’s focus on inclusive development.

“The government is proud to partner with Amfani Zhiba Foundation in efforts to enhance livelihoods across Niger State by empowering women and the youth,” he commented.

Also present at the occasion was Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, Esq, who praised His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, for his steadfast role as a custodian of Nupe culture and tradition.

She remarked: “I want to congratulate you for receiving the whole of Nigeria here today, and I want to congratulate the recipient of today’s honour. This celebration reflects the strength of our shared heritage and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.”

Adding to the commendations, His Royal Highness Barrister (Dr.) Muhammad Sani Haliru Dantoro, Kitoro IV, Emir of Borgu, highlighted Mrs. Ahmad’s leadership legacy: “Her distinguished career in finance and public service, combined with the Foundation’s mission, cements her role as a catalyst for positive change in our communities.”

Hajiya Aisha Babangida, Chairperson of the Better Life Programme for the African Rural Woman, noted that the foundation’s mission, “to empower and uplift resonates deeply with the legacy of my late mother, Hajiya Maryam Babangida.”

She called the foundation “a beacon of hope and progress.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Ahmad expressed a deep sense of humility and determination. She said: “This honour is profound and humbling. I accept the responsibility it entails to leverage my experience and networks in service to others. The Foundation stands as a commitment to safeguarding our heritage while fostering economic empowerment for women and youth.”

About the Amfani Zhiba Foundation

The Foundation functions as a non-profit entity dedicated to fostering sustainable development through education, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion initiatives. With deep roots in cultural heritage and values of service, it seeks to nurture a new generation of changemakers in Northern Nigeria and beyond.