When Abuja-Lagos Highway Will Be Completed – Umahi

David Umahi, the Minister of Works on Saturday disclosed that the project of the planned Abuja-Lagos highway is expected to be completed within a timeframe of four years.

Umahi who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said once the construction of the highway is finished, the journey from Lagos to Abuja will be reduced to just four hours.

READ ALSO:

The minister also mentioned that the road will be constructed entirely with concrete, highlighting that this approach is not only cost-effective but also preferable to using asphalt.

Details Later…