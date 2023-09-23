New Telegraph

When Abuja-Lagos Highway Will Be Completed – Umahi

David Umahi, the Minister of Works on Saturday disclosed that the project of the planned Abuja-Lagos highway is expected to be completed within a timeframe of four years.

Umahi who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said once the construction of the highway is finished, the journey from Lagos to Abuja will be reduced to just four hours.

The minister also mentioned that the road will be constructed entirely with concrete, highlighting that this approach is not only cost-effective but also preferable to using asphalt.

Details Later…

