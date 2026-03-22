With the 2026 Commonwealth Games taking centre stage in Luanda, Angola from March 22 (today) to March 27, the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Team is set to make the country proud as they seek to secure their passage to the tournament taking place in Glasgow, Scotland later in the year.

A total of eight (8) athletes will represent the nation at the highly anticipated competition, where they will compete against top teams for a place at the next Commonwealth Games.

Speaking with journalists ahead of the opening day of the qualifiers, President of the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Seyi Johnson, expressed strong optimism about the team’s chances. “We are confident in the quality, resilience, and determination of our athletes.

They have prepared well, and we are optimistic that they will deliver positive results that will secure Nigeria’s qualification for the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of the qualifiers, noting that they present not only an opportunity for sporting excellence but also a platform to showcase the growing strength of wheelchair basketball in Nigeria.

The team’s participation mirrors Nigeria’s continued commitment to inclusive sports development and the promotion of parasports on the international stage.