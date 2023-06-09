Wheelchair Basketball President Announces Multi Million Naira Sponsorship With Betking

The President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, has announced a sponsorship deal with Sports betting company, BetKing. The deal was brokered by world renowned sports marketing company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited on Tuesday.

According to details of the deal, the Wheelchair Basketball Federation sealed a three year multi- million Naira sponsorship contract with BetKing. Speaking on the deal, Johnson said the deal which is a major one will definitely help in the re- branding efforts of the WBF new board.

“This deal has opened a new chapter in the game of wheelchair basketball after the loss of sponsors in the last decade,” Johnson said.