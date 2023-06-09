New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Wheelchair Basketball President…

Wheelchair Basketball President Announces Multi Million Naira Sponsorship With Betking

Vinkmag ad

The President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, has announced a sponsorship deal with Sports betting company, BetKing. The deal was brokered by world renowned sports marketing company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited on Tuesday.

According to details of the deal, the Wheelchair Basketball Federation sealed a three year multi- million Naira sponsorship contract with BetKing. Speaking on the deal, Johnson said the deal which is a major one will definitely help in the re- branding efforts of the WBF new board.

“This deal has opened a new chapter in the game of wheelchair basketball after the loss of sponsors in the last decade,” Johnson said.

Read Previous

Puma Deal: We Have Been Vindicated, Says Adeleye
Read Next

Fifawwc23: Bountiful Financial Harvest Awaits Super Falcons Players

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023