Wheelchair Basketball: Nigeria qualifies for 2023 African Games

Nigeria men’s wheelchair basketball team has qualified for the 2023 African Para Games in Ghana. Nigeria defeated Ghana, Gambia and Senegal at the just concluded International Wheelchair Basketball Federation African Para Games qualifier in Accra on Sunday.

The President of Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Seyi Johnson, commended the resilient spirit of the players and technical crew. Johnson said the board members made a wise decision to source for sponsors for the men’s wheelchair basketball team to participate in the qualifiers.

“I am full of joy to see that the men’s wheelchair basketball team has qualified for next year’s African Para Games. The decision of Nigeria participating at the qualifiers took place 24 hours after our elections and we are excited our sacrifice was worth it,” the president said

“The players showed dedication off and on the court to ensure Nigeria is represented at the African Games. They played every game like their lives depended on it for survival and they eventually brought home the ticket.”

He called on potential sponsors to key into the developmental programs of the new board of Wheelchair Basketball Federation. However, the Nigeria Wheelchair Basketball women’s team has secured an automatic qualification.