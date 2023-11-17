Wheat: Shipment To Nigerian Ports Slumps By N677bn

The inability of importers to source N677 bil- lion ($864 million) at the official exchange window has made the importation of wheat drop by 25 per cent in the nation’s seaports between January and October 2023. Findings revealed that importers, who have placed order for six million tonnes could only take delivery of 4.5 million tonnes at Lagos, Tincan Island and Rivers ports in the last 10 months, leading to a shortfall of 1.5 million tonnes of the grain and high price of wheat products in the market.

This month, the imports would further drop as only three port terminals at the Lagos seaports are expecting 241, 512 metric tonnes from seven ships from next week. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that 183, 312 tonnes would be offloaded by five vessels at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) at Lagos Port, while 58,200 tonnes of the grain are expected from two vessels at Jopepdam at Tincan Island Port.

At ABTL, the shipping data noted Ocean Knight will discharge 52,875 tonnes; Desert Honour, 51,512 tonnes; Desert Osprey, 19,787 tonnes; while Almeria and Eleoussa are expected at GDNL terminal with 37,338 tonne and 21,800 tonnes respectively. At Tincan Island Port, Josep- dam terminal will receive 20,700 tonnes from MV Sole and 37,500 tonnes from Desert Seeker.

It was learnt that before the Federal Government lifted the ban of 43 items prohibited from accessing forex, a tonne of the grain is $576 per tonne, making it difficult for importers to ferry the commodity to the country. Because of forex constraint, it was learnt that exports to Nigeria from United States decreased to $170.28 million in September 2023 from $178.03 million in August of 2023.

However, in June 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) canceled the country’s multiple exchange rate systems by floating the naira to trade freely against foreign currencies. It would be recalled that data obtained from AgFlow, also explained that Nigeria imported 0.14 million tonnes of the grain from Canada in July 2023, followed by Poland, 64,365 tonnes; Russia, 51,080 tonnes and the United States, 27,000 tonnes, noting that total imports was 1.9 million tonnes between January and July 2023 as average price of the grain remained at $576 per tonne.

It noted that Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Brazil had supplied 55,000 tonnes each to the country, while Estonia also exported 54,400 tonnes of the grain to Nigeria. Also, it explained that February shipments were the largest with 0.33 million tonnes. In its statistics, July shipment was 0.3 million tonnes; June, 0.26 million tonnes; May, 0.3 million tonnes; April, 0.2 million tonnes and January, 0.28 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has received $163 million support from African Development Bank (AfDB) loan for wheat production. With the loan, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima said in Argungu, Kebbi State that 50,000 hectares in Jigawa State and 10,000 hectares in Kebbi would be utilised as part of the wheat project.

As part of its wheat self-sufficiency drive, it was revealed that the Federal Government was planning to cultivate 250,000 hectares of wheat during the 2023-24 cropping season. However, the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has forecast that production of the grain would increase by 156,000 tonnes or 42 per cent for 2023-24 from 2022-23.