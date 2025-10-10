A social media messaging app, WhatsApp, on Friday, said it’s experimenting with a notable privacy upgrade: the ability for users to set custom usernames so they can communicate without exposing their phone numbers.

The feature, currently available in beta for Android (version 2.25.28.12), is gaining attention as a potentially transformative change in how we use the app.

Under the new system, according to the app, your phone number remains tied to your account behind the scenes, but other users, particularly those not already in your contacts, can interact via your chosen username instead of seeing your number.

READ ALSO:

This aims to give users more control over what personal data is shared. The username option isn’t brand-new.

Early signs of it surfaced back in June 2025, but this latest beta build suggests WhatsApp is closer to rolling it out more broadly, possibly before the end of the year.

The approach echoes privacy features already adopted by apps like Telegram and Signal. WhatsApp hasn’t dropped phone numbers entirely, account setup will still require one.

The app will maintain spam prevention systems and anti-duplication checks to ensure usernames don’t allow abuse or impersonation.

For now, users in the beta test can set their usernames and try it out. Whether it becomes a full-fledged feature depends on how smoothly it works and how well it balances convenience with security.