WhatsApp To Introduce In-App Ads In Updates Tab, Meta Confirms

Share

…Ads will not appear in personal chats as Meta targets new revenue streams

In a significant shift for the world’s most popular messaging platform, WhatsApp announced on Monday that it will begin rolling out advertisements within the app.

The update, revealed by Nikila Srinivasan, Vice President for Product Management at Meta, is part of the tech giant’s broader push to monetize WhatsApp’s vast user base, which exceeds 2 billion globally.

According to Meta, ads will be introduced in the Updates tab the section of the app where users access Status updates and follow Channels.

READ ALSO:

This area is reportedly visited by over 1.5 billion users daily, making it a prime space for advertisers.

In a statement shared via Meta’s official blog, the company emphasized that no ads will be shown in personal chats, and users’ private messages, calls, and status updates remain end-to-end encrypted.

“The personal messaging experience on WhatsApp isn’t changing,” the statement read.

WhatsApp confirmed that ad targeting will be based on basic user data such as age, language, location, followed channels, and interaction with previous ads.

The company stressed that group memberships, message content, and call data will not be used to personalize advertisements.

This update signals a notable departure from WhatsApp’s original ad-free model, reflecting Meta’s ongoing efforts to turn the messaging app into a revenue-generating platform.

The announcement comes as part of a broader monetisation strategy, which includes the launch of three new tools aimed at content creators and business owners: Monetised Channels: Channel owners will be able to charge monthly subscription fees for access to exclusive content.

Channel Promotion: Businesses and creators can now promote their Channels to reach wider audiences.

In-App Advertising: Ads will be featured in the Updates tab, not in chat interfaces.

Meta continues to lean heavily on advertising for revenue. In 2025, the company reported $164.5 billion in total revenue, with a staggering $160.6 billion derived from ads alone.

Share