Whatsapp Records 3bn Monthly Active Users

Share

A report by Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has revealed that more than three million people use the platform monthly.

This, according to the tech giant, is achieved despite being ad-free and subscriptionfree as WhatsApp continues to expand its global reach. Speaking, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, noted that the platform’s user base had grown significantly since its acquisition in 2014.

“WhatsApp’s large user base is growing more important as Meta moves its attention to artificial intelligence (AI).” Meta CFO, Susan Li, stated that WhatsApp is currently the mist active platform for Meta’s AI tools, particularly in one-on-one talks, making it crucial entry point for AI engagement globally.

“Although AI adoption in the United States remains slow, Meta has created a dedicated Meta AI app focused on U.S. consumers to help bridge the gap.

This approach establishes the app as a personal AI helper, particularly in regions where WhatsApp has already gained substantial acceptance.

“WhatsApp is critical to Meta’s commercial strategy, in addition to its usage. The WhatsApp Business platform helped Meta generate $510 million in Q1 revenue.

“Businesses are increasingly utilising WhatsApp Business to interact with clients, and Meta is puttin AI capabilities into the platform, allowing them to build AI-powered chatbots and train them using their data.

This innovation is expected to transform customer service on the platform,” he stated. Meta’s overall Q1’25 performance has been spectacular, with the Family Apps; Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, reaching 3.43 billion daily active users, up six per.crnt from the previous year.

The average price per ad increased by 10 per cent, while ad impressions increased by five per cent. With a total revenue of $42.31 billion, a 16 per cent growth year on year, Meta is cementing its place as a tech and AI leader.

WhatsApp’s continuous development and strategic integration with AI represent a watershed moment for Meta, as it continues to innovate in the digital communication and business sectors, laying the path for even more significant breakthroughs in the future.

Share