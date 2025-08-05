WhatsApp Cracks Down On Scammers, Introduces New Safety Features

WhatsApp has announced significant progress in its efforts to combat sophisticated messaging scams, including the removal of millions of accounts linked to criminal scam centers and the introduction of new in-app safety tools to protect users worldwide.

The platform emphasized its commitment to user security amid a rise in increasingly complex fraudulent schemes. In the first half of this year alone, WhatsApp proactively identified and removed over 6.8 million accounts tied to scam operations, acting before these fraudulent campaigns could fully launch and cause harm.

Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye at Meta, Kojo Boakye, said the fight against scams is relentless and that WhatsApp is constantly improving its defenses to stay ahead of bad actors. He stated that their commitment goes beyond banning malicious accounts, as they also aim to empower users with tools and knowledge to recognize and avoid threats. He added that a safer messaging environment requires strong technology, proactive detection, and user education.

Scam centers often run multiple fraudulent campaigns simultaneously, including fake cryptocurrency investments and pyramid schemes. A common warning sign, according to WhatsApp, is when scammers demand upfront payments for promised returns. These schemes often span multiple platforms, starting on dating apps or text messages before transitioning to social media, private messaging apps like WhatsApp, and ultimately to payment or crypto platforms, a strategy designed to help scammers avoid detection.

In a recent case of cross-industry collaboration, WhatsApp, Meta, and OpenAI dismantled a scam network in Cambodia that used ChatGPT to draft initial messages and lure victims to WhatsApp. From there, targets were moved to Telegram, where they were given tasks such as liking TikTok videos, before being pressured into depositing money into crypto accounts.

To strengthen user protection, WhatsApp is rolling out new safety features. When users are added to unfamiliar groups by someone not in their contacts, they will now see a safety overview with group details and tips, allowing them to exit the group without opening the chat. Notifications from such groups will remain muted until the user decides to engage. The platform is also testing new alerts for messages from unknown contacts, offering context about the sender to help users make informed decisions.

WhatsApp advises users to apply a “Pause, Question, Verify” approach when they receive suspicious messages: pause before responding, question the legitimacy of the request, and verify the sender’s identity through an alternative method if they claim to be someone familiar.