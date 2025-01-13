WhatsApp Chat Of Chief Priest, Kenyan Baby Mama Surfaces Online

Share

The alleged WhatsApp chat between a popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest and his alleged Kenyan baby mama has surfaced on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that a Kenyan woman who allegedly claimed he had given birth to a child for Cubana Chief Priest had taken to social media to call out the socialite for abandoning her and his alleged son.

In the heat of Cubana Chief Priest’s online drama with Grammy-award singer, Burna Boy, the Kenya lady took the opportunity to raise the paternity issue once again, noting that she is homeless and has tried every medium to reach out to the socialite but remains abortive.

Speaking in a recent interview with the content creator, Lucky Udu, the Kenyan lady claimed that she met Chief Priest in Nigeria, they had an affair which led to her getting pregnant, and they discussed it on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Priest had taken to social media to debunk the allegation, stating that the alleged boy child is not his son.

Following the new development, controversial Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls took to his page to share chats alleged to be between Cubana Chief Priest and his alleged baby mama.

Sharing the screenshot, Cutie Julls wrote: “A very short story.

“Is this the same man some are even claiming he’s never met the lady in question?

“Nawa o, can Belle na water be a gentleman for once and talk to the babes he knack politely?”

Reactions trailing this post:

_____vint_eed_ said: “Dem really sabi each other cause how did he know she had one before lol”

mis__golden commented: “Lesson learnt don’t keep pregnancy for a married man, he will deny u especially married men with kids”

cookie__xx___ remarked: “Made same mistake twice!! I don’t feel bad for her honestly”

lujifabrics stated: “This lady has a long way to go. How did u keep pregnant for a man who talks to u like this? She had better buckled her belt. If SM noise no bend am, know nothing will”

_heedith wrote: “The girl na Tiko she use the insult rub body ”

everythingbangingbody1 said: “So the father of the first child did treat you well hence you lack money to pay the hospital bill for your second child: my question is, WHEN WILL YOU LEARN?? until you born 5??”

