What’s Wrong With Boniface, Eagles Relationship?

Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface, delivered a stunning performance for Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 win over Bochum on Friday, just days after a lacklustre display for Nigeria in their World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

This has sparked discussions among fans and analysts about why his club form does not translate to the national team. Boniface was restored to Leverkusen’s starting lineup after a series of substitute appearances, pairing up with Patrik Schick in attack.

He made the most of the opportunity, scoring his side’s second goal as they continued their impressive Bundesliga campaign.

His struggles with the Super Eagles continue to be a topic of discussion, as he has scored only one goal in 12 appearances for Nigeria. It is concerning that the striker has such disappointing statistics despite being part of the squad for nearly two years.

Since his first callup in September 2023, he has been invited to the team 14 times. He started six matches and came on as a substitute in the same number of games, missing out on two matches during this period.

To further emphasize his difficulties with the team, the Eagles have won only four matches in which Boniface participated, drawing five times and losing twice.

Boniface was expected to share the goalscoring responsibility with Victor Osimhen on the national team after a stellar season with Leverkusen, where he scored an impressive 21 goals and provided 10 assists, leading the team to victory in the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled significantly in the Super Eagles’ green and white jersey. The Eagles have faced difficulties in Osimhen’s absence, managing to score only four goals in their first four matches of the World Cup qualifiers.

Much of the criticism has been directed at Boniface, who has not taken full advantage of his role as the second-choice striker. Former international Emmanuel Emenike cautioned that relying solely on Osimhen’s goals is risky for the Eagles and urged other strikers, particularly Boniface, to step up their performances.

“It’s dangerous to rely only on him (Osimhen), this is not too good for the Super Eagles because if he is out, a lot of people will start doubting our strikers.

We have Boniface, whom I believe can still do better in the Super Eagles, but he needs a little bit of confidence to start scoring goals,” he said. Boniface’s struggles with the Super Eagles do not reflect a lack of quality.

His perfor – mances at Leverkusen show that he is a top striker, but his impact may be hindered by several challenges. These include differences in playing style, a lack of chemistry with the Eagles teammates, intense competition within the national team, coaching instability, and even psychological pressure.

At Leverkusen, Boniface thrives in a structured system under Xabi Alonso, where he plays alongside creative midfielders who provide him with quality chances.

In contrast, the Super Eagles often rely on wingers who prefer to dribble and cut inside, rather than creating space for a central striker. Boniface has developed a strong understanding with his Leverkusen teammates due to consistent training and playing time.

However, in the national team, limited preparation and frequent squad rotations hinder players from achieving the same level of chemistry, as pointed out by Ogenyi Onazi, a winner of the 2013 African Cup of Nations.

Onazi said, “Boniface is an amazing player but the nnational team and club side are two different teams entirely. At the club side, he has players who are conversant with his style of play.

“They see each other more than even family members. So they blend every day. If he is not scoring at the club side we need to ask questions. In the national team, you come and after three days, you play a match, how do you expect them to understand themselves.”

Since making his S u p e r Eagles debut in 2023, Boniface has p l a y e d under four di f ferent coaches: Jose Peseiro, Finidi George, Austin Eguaveon, and now Eric Chelle.

The frequent changes in management have disrupted tactical consistency, making it difficult for players to adapt to a defined system. This situation could have affected the Akure-born forward, who may also be struggling under the weight of expectations from Nigerian fans.

Boniface’s time has been frustrating for both the player and the fans, however, for him to succeed with Nigeria, certain adjustments may be necessary. One key change would be tactical adjustments.

The Super Eagles need to play to Boniface’s strengths, which could involve pairing him with another striker or ensuring that the midfielders provide more creative support to generate goal-scoring opportunities for him.

Another important factor is consistent playing time. Regular starts for Nigeria would allow him to build confidence and establish himself as a key player in the squad.

Without continuity, it will be difficult for him to find his rhythm in international matches. Furthermore, more training camps could help him develop a better understanding with his teammates.

Extra sessions would allow him to improve his chemistry with the squad, making him feel more comfortable and improving his overall performance.

Boniface’s struggles with the Super Eagles may be frustrating for fans, but with patience and the right tactical approach, he could soon replicate his club form on the international stage.

Until then, Nigerian supporters will continue to hope that the Leverkusen star rediscovers his spark in the green and white jersey.

