What You Must Do Before Switching Careers – Samuel Ogunyooye

Switching careers can be exciting as well as challenging, the Chief Executive Officer of Cheser Media, Samuel Ogunyooye who switched through three different careers has opened up on what must be done to do so seamlessly.

Ogunyooye who is now a health professional started his career in journalism and later moved into the banking sector.

Speaking on what one needs to consider before taking such a decision, he said, “To switch careers an individual must first have a personal conviction before switching careers. It should not be done because of peer pressure or because of feeling uninspired or even because a colleague did so.

Also, try to study the terrain you are moving into before taking the step. Once you are sure of your capacity to stand your feet where you intend to switch, the better for you”, he noted.

Ogunyooye who doubles as the founder of the Glory of God Cherubim and Seraphim Church also revealed how he was able to collaborate with Nollywood stars for his ‘Anathema ‘ documentary.

He said, “For me, I believe when there is a will, there is a way. The project itself is not a regular project, it is in a class of its own. We were able to facilitate their involvement through a renowned movie producer and screenwriter, Francisca Eleyele.

The experience was an amazing one. Surprisingly, most of them having read the script understood our message, embraced it, and were ready to deliver. We were also able to disabuse their minds in the process”.

Shedding light on why they used Nollywood stars for the project, he said: “Basically, we collaborated with Nollywood stars because we considered them as a conduit pipe to pass our message across to the public.

It is also noteworthy that Nollywood has contributed in no small measure to the wrong public perception the public has about the church, hence the need to also use the same medium to reach out to the public”.